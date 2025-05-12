Forget everything you know about romance - again

50 First Dates: The Musical is set to make its world premiere at the Other Palace. The iconic 2004 rom-com joins Clueless, The Devil Wears Prada, Mean Girls, and Burlesque in bringing our childhood faves to the stage.

Directed and choreographed by multi-Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), the musical reimagines the unforgettable (and yet, somehow forgettable) love story between Henry Roth and Lucy Whitmore.

Stepping into the roles are WhatsOnStage 2025 award-winner Georgina Castle (who currently plays apex predator Regina George in Mean Girls) and Josh St. Clair (Ghost the Musical) as the man who falls for her - every single day. Literally. Lucy, an artist with short-term memory loss, wakes up each morning with no recollection of Henry. He, meanwhile, keeps showing up with new charm, a fresh smile, and presumably a lot of patience.

Nicholaw, clearly still in love with the original film (he’s watched it. A LOT), knew this quirky romance was destined for the stage. According to him, the movie ‘really sings’ - and now it actually does, with a fresh soundtrack and more emotional beats than your favourite rom-com playlist.

Whether you’re a hopeless romantic, a musical theatre buff, or just someone who likes the idea of a daily do-over (who doesn’t wish they could erase that one awkward date?), this show promises heart, hilarity, and just the right amount of déjà vu.

So mark your calendar - and if you forget, don’t worry. You’ll want to see 50 First Dates: The Musical again and again anyway.

50 First Dates: The Musical plays at the Other Palace from 14 September - 16 November 2025.