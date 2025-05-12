Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Forget everything you know about romance - again

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    50 First Dates: The Musical is set to make its world premiere at the Other Palace. The iconic 2004 rom-com joins Clueless, The Devil Wears Prada, Mean Girls, and Burlesque in bringing our childhood faves to the stage.

    Directed and choreographed by multi-Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), the musical reimagines the unforgettable (and yet, somehow forgettable) love story between Henry Roth and Lucy Whitmore. 

    Stepping into the roles are WhatsOnStage 2025 award-winner Georgina Castle (who currently plays apex predator Regina George in Mean Girls) and Josh St. Clair (Ghost the Musical) as the man who falls for her - every single day. Literally. Lucy, an artist with short-term memory loss, wakes up each morning with no recollection of Henry. He, meanwhile, keeps showing up with new charm, a fresh smile, and presumably a lot of patience.

    Nicholaw, clearly still in love with the original film (he’s watched it. A LOT), knew this quirky romance was destined for the stage. According to him, the movie ‘really sings’ - and now it actually does, with a fresh soundtrack and more emotional beats than your favourite rom-com playlist.

    Whether you’re a hopeless romantic, a musical theatre buff, or just someone who likes the idea of a daily do-over (who doesn’t wish they could erase that one awkward date?), this show promises heart, hilarity, and just the right amount of déjà vu.

    So mark your calendar - and if you forget, don’t worry. You’ll want to see 50 First Dates: The Musical again and again anyway. 

    50 First Dates: The Musical plays at the Other Palace from 14 September - 16 November 2025. 

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    David Harewood, Toby Jones and Caitlin FitzGerald stand in front of a red background

    David Harewood, Toby Jones and Caitlin FitzGerald to star in Othello

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    David Harewood OBE (Homeland), Toby Jones OBE (Mr Bates vs the Post Office) and Caitlin FitzGerald (Succession) will ... Read more

    The Great Gatsby London tickets

    The Golden Ticket Theatre Sale is here!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Just call us Charlie, because we’ve got the golden ticket - and it’s your passport to an unforgettable We... Read more

    MJ the Musical London tickets

    A guide to the MJ the Musical characters

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    MJ the Musical, now captivating audiences at the Prince Edward Theatre in London’s West End, is a Tony and Oliv... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies