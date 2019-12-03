4000 Miles tickets on sale now for Old Vic run!

Run fast if you want to win the 4000 Miles ticket booking marathon! Possibly the fastest race for tickets in 2019 since Whoopi Goldberg's Sister Act musical.

4000 Miles newly revived for #OVSeason5

The Old Vic's Fifth Season with Matthew Warchus as Artistic Director is set to include Amy Herzog's 4000 Miles among its ranks. The plot of this season highlight follows 21-year-old Leo and his best friend, who set out on a cross-country cycling adventure from the West Coast to New York City. After weeks of going "off the grid", Leo eventually shows up at his grandmother Vera's doorstep in Manhattan in the middle of the night. The two experience an emotional bond. Leo's got his whole life ahead of him while Vera's life is slowly wrapping up to a sorrowful conclusion.

4000 Miles Old Vic tickets disappearing fast!

Avoid a FOMO experience and be sure to book your tickets for The Old Vic's 4000 Miles play ASAP if you want to see Timothée Chalamet and Eileen Atkins live on stage. Ticket buyers are breaking online servers left and right as 4000 Miles becomes one of the fastest-selling London shows of the year following the Sister Act booking frenzy in October.

Don't be the one who missed out or you may just live to regret it! Book your seats today using our highly intuitive interactive seating plan to secure the best seats at The Old Vic at the best prices whilst stocks last. It will certainly put your worries behind you all whilst having your Christmas gifts sorted at the same time!