Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow’s West End reign continues! The award-winning creators of Six are back with a brand-new big fancy musical. Playing at the Garrick Theatre for a strictly limited run, book your tickets to the highly anticipated show now!

What is Why Am I So Single about?

A love letter to the ups, and mostly downs, of dating in the era of Tinder (and Bumble and Grindr and Hinge). This musical extravaganza about love, dating, friendship, and bees, explores the weird and wonderful world of (forever) single life.

A celebration of platonic and romantic relationships, Why Am I So Single? asks how two super interesting, super cool, and super fun pals could possibly still be single?!? This extraordinary and totally unexplainable situation faced by our fabulous duo is made even more complicated by the fact that, on a completely unrelated note, they also need to find a super great topic for their next musical.

We’ve got a lot of love for Why Am I So Single?

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss are the creators of the long reigning musical phenomenon Six! The story of the rocking royals has won of 23 awards, including a Tony for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The workshop of Why Am I So Single? garnered a lot of admirers! The demand was so high for the full-length show that it was fast tracked to the West End.

Marlow and Moss have been described by British Vogue as the ‘future of musical theatre’.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 14+

Why Am I So Single? cast

Jo Foster

Noah Thomas

Leesa Tulley

Further casting to be announced.

