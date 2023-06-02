We Will Rock You London tickets available now!

It has been over 20 years since the premiere and the world’s favourite rock musical is returning home to London! The global smash-hit comes to the London Coliseum for an incredible 12-week run in summer 2023.

We Will Rock You returns to London!

2012 marked the tenth anniversary of the Queen musical, We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre, now 21 years later the show is back home for a limited 12 week run at the stunning London Coliseum. We Will Rock You was created by English-Australian comedian, author, playwright and director Ben Elton and the legendary band Queen and opened at the Dominion Theatre in May 2002. Having rightfully earned its place on the top ten list of London's longest musicals, it won the 2011 Olivier Audience Award for best musical, the only award voted for entirely by the public. It was the second public vote award received by the show after winning the WhatsOnStage best new musical award in 2003.

A number of international productions of the show have followed, and We Will Rock You has now been seen by more than 20 million people in 28 different countries including Ireland, Germany, Australia, Canada, Russia, Spain, Japan, South Africa, Switzerland, Austria, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong. This musical spectacular is all set to play its biggest audience yet at the Coliseum, taking to the same iconic stage that hosted Freddie Mercury’s 1979 Royal Ballet performance, this run is sure to go down in musical theatre history.

What is We Will Rock You the Queen Musical about?

Will Rock You is set in the future, on a place once called Earth. Globalisation is complete; everyone watches the same movies, wears the same clothes, and thinks the same thoughts. It’s a safe, happy Ga Ga world! The Company Computers generate the music, the kids download it and all musical instruments are banned. But resistance is growing and a hero is needed. Is the one who calls himself Galileo that man? And can he help them break free?

Packed full of Queen’s greatest hits the We Will Rock You songs include’ Radio Ga Ga’, ‘I Want to Break Free’,’ Somebody to Love’, ‘Killer Queen’, ‘Under Pressure’, ‘A Kind of Magic’, ‘Only the Good Die Young’, ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’, ‘Who Wants to Live Forever’, ‘Don't Stop Me Now’, and ‘Another One Bites the Dust’, as well as ‘We Will Rock You’, ‘We Are the Champions’ and, of course, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

We Will Rock You London cast and creatives

Further information about the cast and the creatives for the 2023 London production of We Will Rock You will be announced in due course.

Tickets for We Will Rock You London are on sale now!

If you're a fan of Freddie Mercury or Queen then you will love this show so don't miss out, book your We Will Rock You tickets today whilst they are still available. Book early to secure the best seats at the best prices!