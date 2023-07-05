Interview with We Will Rock You’s Lee Mead Jul 5, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride West End royalty Lee Mead is taking off his technicolour dream coat in favour of a more subdued look in the role of Khashoggi in We Will Rock You. After more than two decades of playing the likable leading man (from Legally Blonde’s kind-hearted and encouraging Emmett, to Wicked’s loveable and naïve Fiyero), Mead is swapping his angelic curls for a bad-boy buzzcut. “It’s nice for me to be playing something a bit different and interesting. I’ve always played the nice guy characters and roles the last 20 years [in theatre and] on TV as well.” Mead said. In contrary to what others may think, he doesn’t smash guitars or punch walls to get amped up before stepping into this new, darker role, but rather can be seen relaxing with a mug of hot water and honey. We chatted to Mead to discuss his pre and post-show rituals, and his favourite song to perform in a musical that boasts 24 smash-hits...here's what he had to say!

Do you have any pre-show rituals?

Lee: Not really, although I do like to be pretty quiet and chilled from around half an hour before the show to calmly zone in. Occasionally, I’ll play some music, but I’ll have a hot water and honey and reserve the energy before going on.

How do you unwind after a show?

Lee: I find it very hard not to eat heavy after a show but like something light to eat, read. My commute is around an hour and a half so by the time I’m home I’m ready for bed. Sometimes a glass of red!

If you could play any other role in the show, what would it be and why?

Lee: Probably Britney as I think he is a really fun character. Adrian who plays him in our show is brilliant – very funny!

What is your favourite song/scene to perform in the show?

Lee: Probably the Seven Seas of Rhye and I get to completely go crazy. It’s a big song vocally though and I really go for it, so I am pretty tired afterwards.

Why should we spend the summer at We Will Rock You?

Lee: As it has some or a lot of the greatest songs ever written, an amazing band and an amazing cast. It’s basically a fun night out that will leave you on your feet by the end having had a great night.

