5 reasons to see We Will Rock You Jun 30, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Unlike Brian May, we’re no good at riffs. We much prefer writing detailed lists and obsessively researching facts about our much-loved musicals, which is precisely what we’ve done here! After a nine-year absence, We Will Rock You has finally reclaimed its throne in London’s West End. The electrifying musical showcases all of the iconic hits that made Queen one of the most beloved bands in history. The feel-good show is guaranteed to have you singing, dancing, and air-guitaring all the way home (apologies in advance to your fellow train passengers...). If that hasn’t convinced you, here are five reasons why you should make a royal appointment to see this rocking musical.

1. The music is iconic.

Due to the complex arrangement of the operatic progressive rock anthem “Bohemian Rhapsody”, it took 27 years before the song was played live on stage in its entirety, and when it was, it wasn’t performed by Queen! The six-minute song was first performed live, in full, 21 years ago, when it brought the first performance of We Will Rock You to a triumphant close. The classic song continues to end each performance of the rockin’ musical, leaving audiences air guitaring all the way home!

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is just one of 24 Queen songs in the production, including the clap-tastic “We Will Rock You”, the emotional “Who Wants To Live Forever” and the motivating “We Are The Champions”. Whether your Queens #1 fan, or have only just discovered their amazing discography, this joyous, infectious, and heart-warming show has something for everyone.

2. The cast are West End royalty.

A West End debut 64 years in the making! Ben Elton, the legendary playwright behind We Will Rock You, has taken to the stage for the very first time, starring in the role of Rebel Leader. Was Elton nervous about swapping script writing for the stage? Not a chance. “The character is a massive Queen fan, rock tragic and general old fart who still plays air guitar to his bedroom mirror - so basically, I'm perfect for the role!”

West End’s leading man, Lee Mead has swapped his technicolour dreamcoat for more muted tones as he takes on the role of Khashoggi, Killer Queen’s second in command and head of the Globalsoft's police. Mead rose to fame 15 years ago, after winning Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Any Dream Will Do, and has since gone on to star in Wicked, Legally Blonde, and Chicago. He also became a series regular in Holby City, reprising his award-nominated role in Casualty.

Brenda Edwards reprises her role as the Killer Queen, 13 years after she first donned the black leather corset. Edwards, a Loose Women regular, has played a number of iconic roles in the West End including Mama Morten in Chicago, and has even had roles created especially for her. The character of Pearl was added to the 2007 revival of Carmen Jones to showcase the talented singer and actress.

3. Its reign will go down in history.

Are you ready, here comes the numbers bit. 20 million people have seen the show in 28 countries since its London premiere in 2002. The spectacular production still holds the record for the longest-running musical at the Dominion Theatre, having played there for a glorious 12 years, accumulating in a mind-boggling 4,600 performances. The Freddie Mercury statue outside the theatre soon became an institution in the West End, almost as iconic as the red phone boxes and Boris bikes that surrounded it. In 2011 We Will Rock You was crowned the UK's favourite show picking up the Award for Most Popular Show at that years Olivier’s.

4. The costumes are killer.

The costumes capture the rebellious spirit of the iconic band. Queen was known for their flamboyant stage presence and unique fashion sense (yellow buckled jacket, anyone?), and the costumes in the musical replicate that distinct style, without copying it. You won’t see any dodgy fake teeth or elaborate May-esque wigs here, the punk costumes serve as a visual representation of the band's energy and theatricality, not a tribute to it. The clothing also incorporates elements of both futuristic and rock 'n' roll aesthetics, combining metallic accents, bold colours, and unconventional designs to portray the dystopian future underworld the characters find themselves in.

5. The storyline.

Imagine a future without musical instruments (a quick look at the current UK top 40 might give you an idea…) that's the situation the Bohemian rebels find themselves in. The cult musical is set in a globalised dystopian future ruled by the all-powerful Globalsoft company and its iconic boss, the Killer Queen. Join a group of rock rebels, the Bohemians, as they fight against the totalitarian state in a desperate fight for freedom, individuality, and the rebirth of rock! The compelling narrative adds depth and meaning to the show, making it more than just a concert experience. Exploring themes of love, friendship, and finding one's voice, there is a powerful message to be told amongst the guitar riffs and tartan kilts.

Book your ticket to We Will Rock You today!

Playing for a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to be part of this electric musical! Book your tickets today.