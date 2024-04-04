Menu
    Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) Tickets at the Criterion Theatre, London

    Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)

    With the city at their feet and a lavish wedding on the horizon, anything could happen...

    Important information

    Age restriction

    12+

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 12+
    Running time
    2hrs 15mins (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    4 April 2024 - 14 July 2024
    Content
    Contains occasionally strong language and themes of sexual references.

    Next Available Performances of Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)

    TODAY is 12th January 2024

    April 2024 May 2024 June 2024 July 2024

