Tickets for The Wizard of Oz available soon!

Red buses, black cabs, multicoloured tube maps, oh my! Toto, I don’t think we’re in Leicester anymore!

Following a highly praised run at Leicester's Curve Theatre, Nikolai Foster’s re-imagined technicolour The Wizard of Oz, has followed the yellow brick road to the London Palladium, sweeping up comedian, presenter and actor Jason Manford, and Diversity’s Ashley Banjo along the way! Don’t miss your chance to see the magical family show, when it goes on sale shortly. Starring Jason Manford as the Cowardly Lion and Ashley Banjo as the Tin Man. Playing until 03 September.

About The Wizard of Oz

Adaptations of L. Frank Baum's 1900 children's fantasy novel have been delighting audiences for almost a hundred years. According to the Liberty of Congress, the much-loved 1939 picture is most seen film in movie history. The critics were just as enamoured by the Emerald City, with the picture winning 3 Oscars, including Best Song for “Somewhere Over The Rainbow”.

Showcasing this award-winning original score, with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, the newest adaptation from Nikolai Foster captures the heart of the original for a modern audience.

The Wizard of Oz synopsis

When a tornado transports Dorothy and her dog Toto from Kansas to the magical world of Oz, nothing is quite as it seems…

Following Glinda the Good Witch’s advice and setting off down the yellow brick road, Dorothy soon befriends a Scarecrow, Tinman, and Cowardly Lion. Dorothy quickly discovers that she isn’t the only one in search of something, as each of her new friends reveals their hearts (or missing hearts) desires.

Despite the best efforts of the Wicked Witch, the unlikely quintet eventually reach the retro-futuristic Emerald City, where the great and powerful Oz resides. It is here, at the home of The Wizard, where the friends hope they’ll be granted their wishes, and maybe even a way home…

The cast and creatives of The Wizard of Oz

Multi-award-winning stand-up Comedian, Actor, Singer, Writer, Radio and Television Presenter, Jason Manford will be playing the Cowardly Lion. Previous West End credits include Signor Pirelli in the Olivier-winning production of Sweeney Todd, and Leo Bloom in the UK tour of The Producers and Caractacus Potts in the family musical, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Founder, creative director and choreographer of Diversity, Ashley Banjo, will be making his West End debut as Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz. Banjo’s BAFTA award-winning dance group, performed for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth at her Platinum Jubilee concert, and has sold out 10 UK tours.

Directed by Nikolai Foster from the Book by L. Frank Baum. The Wizard of Oz is based on the classic motion picture owned by WarnerMedia.

Music by Harold Arlen and Lyrics by E.Y. Harburg, with additional music and lyrics from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Choreography by Shay Barclay, set design by Colin Richmond, costume and puppet design by Rachael Canning, with lighting design by Ben Cracknell, and sound design by Adam Fisher. Projection design by Douglas O’Connell, with creative consultancy by Mark Kaufman. Musical direction and supervision by George Dyer, and magic consultancy from Scott Penrose.

The Wizard of Oz available soon!

Witness the wonderful musical at the London Palladium. After all, there’s no place like the West End, there’s no place like the West End, there’s no place like the West End…