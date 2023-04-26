Georgina Onuorah to star as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz Apr 26, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Georgina Onuorah is tapping her ruby-red slippers and soaring over the rainbow in the starring role of Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz at the London Palladium this summer! Book your tickets today and take a trip to the wonderful land of Oz, there’s no place like home!

Georgina Onuorah and the cast of The Wizard of Oz

Georgina is a rising star in the theatre world, having graduated from The Arts Educational School in 2020 with the prestigious Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation Scholarship under her belt. She has already impressed audiences with her portrayal of Dorothy in the original production of The Wizard of Oz at Curve, Leicester, and is currently wowing crowds as Ado Annie in the critically acclaimed and multi-award-winning Oklahoma!. Georgina has also left her mark on the West End stage, having performed in Millennials at The Other Palace and as an Alternate Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

Georgina is now set to join an already star-studded cast for the upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz at the London Palladium, alongside Ashley Banjo (The Tin Man), Jason Manford (The Cowardly Lion), Louis Gaunt (The Scarecrow), Dianne Pilkington (The Wicked Witch of the West), Christina Bianco (Glinda The Good Witch), and Gary Wilmot (The Wizard/Professor Marvel). Completing the full cast are Ben Thompson (as Toto), Charlotte St.Croix, Annie Southall, Eamonn Cox, Claire O’Leary, Emily Ann Potter, Geoff Aymer, Harrison Wilde, Jacqui Dubois, Jessica Daley, Jonathan Dryden Taylor, Lauren Stroud, Marley Fenton, Michael Lin, and Sam Stones.

About The Wizard of Oz

Meet Dorothy Gale, a typical farm girl from Kansas, whose life takes a thrilling turn when a tornado whisks her away to the mystical land of Oz. Guided by the benevolent Glinda the Good Witch, Dorothy embarks on a journey down the iconic yellow brick road, where she befriends a Scarecrow, Tinman, and Cowardly Lion - all in search of their own personal dreams.

But their path is not without obstacles. The Wicked Witch tries her best to hinder their progress, but the determined group perseveres and finally reaches the Emerald City, the domain of the enigmatic and powerful Oz. Here, they hope to have their wishes granted by the Wizard. Join them on their epic adventure in this classic tale of friendship and courage.

