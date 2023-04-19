New casting announced for The Wizard of Oz Apr 19, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas They’re off to see the wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz! Dianne Pilkington, Louis Gaunt and Christina Bianco are off to follow yellow brick road this summer, they join previously announced Jason Manford (The Cowardly Lion), Ashley Banjo, (The Tin Man) and Gary Wilmot (The Wizard). Join them, Dorothy and Toto on an unforgettable adventure as they are swept over the rainbow to the merry old land of Oz. Performances for The Wizard of Oz begin Friday 23 June 2023 at the London Palladium, book your tickets today!

About The Wizard of Oz

Journey beyond your wildest dreams with the daring young farm girl, Dorothy Gale, as she sets out on a life-changing adventure. After passing out during a ferocious storm, Dorothy wakes up in a dazzling world filled with vibrant colours and fantastical creatures. The grateful munchkins welcome her to Oz and bestow upon her the magical ruby red slippers of the Wicked Witch of the East, who she inadvertently crushed during the storm.

But Dorothy's journey is just beginning. With the help of Glinda the Good Witch, she must travel to the Emerald City to seek the aid of the mysterious Wizard of Oz if she ever hopes to return home to Kansas. Along the way, she encounters a group of unlikely companions, including a scarecrow in need of a brain, a tin man in search of a heart, and a lion in desperate need of courage.

The cast of The Wizard of Oz

This extraordinary cast are taking to the stage and bringing the iconic characters of The Wizard of Oz to life! Dianne Pilkington, a true West End star, will take on the role of the infamous Wicked Witch of the West. With credits that include playing Glinda in Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, and originating the lead role of Eglantine Price in the world premiere of Bedknobs and Broomsticks on national tour, Dianne is a force to be reckoned with!

Louis Gaunt, known for his standout performances in productions such as Jack and the Beanstalk at the London Palladium, will embody the loveable and endearing Scarecrow. And the talented Christina Bianco, a two-time Drama Desk Award nominee, will grace the stage as the enchanting Glinda the Good Witch. Her impressive credentials include a West End debut in Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre, and her YouTube 'diva' impressions have gained international acclaim, with over 25 million views!

Further casting is to be announced.

The creatives of The Wizard of Oz

The Wizard of Oz is directed by Nikolai Foster (Billy Elliot The Musical, A Chorus Line) The Wizard of Oz has choreography by Shay Barclay, Set Designer is Colin Richmond, Projection Designer is Douglas O’Connell, Costume and Puppet Designer is Rachael Canning, Lighting Designer is Ben Cracknell, Sound Designer is Adam Fisher, Creative Consultant is Mark Kaufman, Musical Director and Musical Supervisor is George Dyer, Casting Director is Kay Magson CDG, Props Supervisor is Marcus Hall. Props and Wigs, Hair and Makeup Designer is Elizabeth Marini.

The Wizard of Oz tickets are available now!

Get ready to experience the magic of The Wizard of Oz, with a cast that will leave you spellbound!