    The Drifters Girl Tickets at the Garrick Theatre, London

    The Drifters Girl

    Beverley Knight stars in The Drifters Girl at London's Garrick Theatre

    Child policy
    Age recommendation: 10+
    Running time
    2 HOURS 20 MINS
    Performance dates
    4 November 2021 - 12 February 2023
    Special notice

    PLEASE NOTE: The appearance of any particular artist cannot be guaranteed.

    Venue Dispatch: Please note you will be contacted by the venue 24-48 hours before the performance with instructions on how to check-in and retrieve your e-ticket

    Nimax theatres respectfully ask audience members to wear a mask, except when eating or drinking or if customers are exempt.

    Who appears in The Drifters Girl

    Pieter Baert

    Beverley Knight

