Top 5 The Drifters Girl songs #StageySoundtrackSunday May 22, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Drifters Girl is the West End’s new hit musical starring Beverley Knight as Faye Treadwell who managed the group sensation The Drifters over 30 years. The Drifters Girl tickets are currently booking until 12 February 2023. The dazzling production brings the incredible music of The Drifters to life on the West End stage at the Garrick Theatre. The musical is packed full of icons but for this #StageySountrackSunday we’ve narrowed them down to our top 5.

5. Fools Fall in Love

This number is performed by Matt Henry who plays the role of Clyde McPhatter in the new musical The Drifters Girl. The song comes rather early in Act 1 and is a great R&B hit. It was originally recorded and released by The Drifters in 1957.

4. Under the Boardwalk

‘Under the Boardwalk’ is led by Tosh Wanogho-Maud who plays the part of Ben E King. This number is one of the most popular hits from the famous group The Drifters and for good reason. Its one of the more romantic numbers and is perfectly performed by the incredible West End cast.

3. Saturday Night at the Movies

This upbeat number is led by Tarinn Callendar who plays the role of Johnny Moore. This catchy song will have you toe tapping in your seat at theatre!

2. Save the Last Dance for Me

‘Save the Last Dance for Me’ is one of the more notable numbers by worldwide sensation group The Drifters. It’s another fantastic R&B number which will have you feeling utterly romanced. An irresistible number for sure.

1. Stand By Me

‘Stand By Me’ is arguably the most popular number included in the musical, as well as around the world. It’s a wonderfully moving number and a sure-fire crowd favourite!