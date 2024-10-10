The Curious Case of Benjamin Button London tickets

Finally, the wait is over! Following its sold-out run at Southwark Playhouse, the award-winning musical is coming to the West End! Witness this heartbreaking musical at the Ambassadors Theatre from October 2024, book your tickets now.

What is The Curious Case of Benjamin Button about

Under the light of a full moon, something most curious occurs… Benjamin Button is born old. Bound to the fate of growing younger each day, Benjamin wants nothing more than to live a little life. But will he ever find a place to belong? Only time and tide will tell…

An electrifying journey through the timeless tale of a love that defies all odds, Jethro Compton’s production relocates the American classic to a tight-knit Cornish fishing village. Packed with puppets, and live music, this magical musical will transport you to a fantastical new world.

Facts and critical acclaim

WhatsOnStage and Broadway World gave the Southwark Playhouse production 5-stars, with All That Dazzles calling it ‘A true musical highlight of 2023’.

The musical won the 2024 Offies award for Best Musical Production.

The 2008 film adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s book won 3 Oscars and 3 BAFTAs.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button creatives

Book: Jethro Compton and Darren Clark

Further creatives to be announced.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button cast

Cast to be announced