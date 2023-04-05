Tickets to Standing at the Sky's Edge will become available soon!

Winner of the Best New Musical at the 2023 Olivier Awards, Standing at the Sky's Edge makes its much anticipated transfer to the West End. Book your tickets to this beautiful, hilarious, and gut-wrenching love letter to Sheffield when tickets become available.

About Standing at the Sky’s Edge

A castle built of streets in the sky. The remarkable production tells the story of three generations, weaving a narrative that spans the full spectrum of human emotion.

Poppy would like to start a new life away from her old one in London. Joy and Jimmy want to spend the rest of their days together and Rose and Harry yearn for a new life, one that they’ve been promised.

A love letter to Sheffield and a history of modern Britain told through the stories of one iconic estate, Standing at the Sky’s Edge charts the hopes and dreams of three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades.

The cast and creatives of Standing at the Sky’s Edge

This touching British musical features captivating music from renowned Sheffield singer-songwriter Richard Hawley and is directed by Robert Hastie, with a book by Chris Bush.

Casting will be announced shortly.

Book tickets to Standing at the Sky’s Edge when they become available.

Standing at the Sky’s Edge has won several prestigious awards, including Best Musical Production at the UK Theatre Awards and the 2020 South Bank Sky Arts Award for Theatre. Don’t miss your chance to see this multi-award-winning play when it transfers to London’s West End. Book your tickets when they become available.