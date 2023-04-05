Menu
    Standing At The Sky's Edge Tickets at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, London

    Standing At The Sky's Edge

    Experience the emotional journey of three generations in modern Britain.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 6+
    Running time
    2 hours 50 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    8 February 2024 - 3 August 2024
    Content
    This show contains adult themes and strong language, including some scenes depicting physical violence, alcohol abuse and death. Please note that this show contains flashing lights, haze and loud sound effects.
    Special notice

    Children under the age of 4 will not be admitted into the theatre. All persons aged 16 or under must be accompanied by an adult and may not sit on their own within the auditorium.

    Standing At The Sky's Edge news

    Standing At The Sky's Edge Announces West End Transfer 5/4/2023, 5pm

    Tags:

    Musical

