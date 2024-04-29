Standing at the Sky’s Edge star Laura Pitt-Pulford tells us what makes her spring, spectacular Apr 29, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride They’re everyone’s favourite on-again, off-again couple, but Poppy and Nikki’s relationship began long before the West End run of the Olivier award-winning musical! Laura Pitt-Pulford, who plays Park Hill’s newest resident, Poppy, first met Lauryn Redding (Nikki) at the Standing at the Sky’s Edge auditions, and it was love at first sight. Laura explains, ‘The first person I told when I found out I got the part was Lauryn… I got a DM from her saying “are we?” and I messaged back “We are”! Not that Laura has favourites of course, ‘[the Sky’s Edge company] are some of the most extraordinary people I have ever had the pleasure to work with. Each and every one of them are shining stars.’ We prised Laura away from her much-loved co-stars to sit down and discuss all things Stevie, soggy picnics, and what makes her spring, spectacular.

The song that puts a spring in my step is… ‘For once in my life’ by Stevie Wonder. As soon as I hear the introduction I instantly start smiling.

The best place to go for a post-show drink is… Cafe Koha - especially in the summer when you can sit outside.

My favourite way to spend a day off is… with my husband, son and dog getting out of London into the countryside for long walks and a pub lunch.

Spring is the best season because… it means summer is close by!

A picnic is not complete without… Rain 😜. Surely!!!

When I found out I got this role the first person I told was… my co-star Lauryn Redding. We had met for the first time at the audition, and both found out the same morning. After putting my phone down from my agent, I got a DM from her saying “Are we?”. I messaged back and said “We are”.

The best thing about being in Standing at the Sky’s Edge is… telling this beautiful story every night with some of the most extraordinary people I have ever had the pleasure to work with. Each and every one of them are shining stars.

My top tips for anyone spending their May Bank Holidays in the capital is… come and see Standing at the Sky’s Edge, buy all the merchandise then go home and tell all your friends and family to do the same.

Everyone should see Standing at the Sky’s Edge because… it is truly one of the best musicals that has so much to say and so much to feel. You will laugh a lot and cry a lot. It is one of the best books I have ever worked on with some of the most incredible music by Richard Hawley. Even if you hate musicals, you’ll love this!

