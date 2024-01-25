What’s opening in London theatres this month? (February 2024) Jan 25, 2024 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Just like Marmite, people either love or hate February. It's a month that can be perfect for snuggling up on the couch with a hot beverage in hand, wrapped in the warmth of a snuggie. On the other hand, the chill of the season might not be everyone's cup of tea. But let's agree on one thing: February over January any day! The reason? We're more inclined to actually leave the house. Post-New Year's relaxation and the promise of brighter days are ahead. So, as we regain our energy and enthusiasm, let’s take a look at the list of the top theatre shows opening in February.

An Enemy of The People (6 February)

Henrik Ibsen's compelling drama An Enemy of the People explores the rapid spread of doubt and the ever-changing dynamics of truth in a society driven by power and greed.

The plot centres around Dr. Stockmann's groundbreaking revelation regarding the hazardous and bacterially-infested waters of the town's popular tourist spa. This discovery places the destiny of the town squarely in his hands. However, his findings are met with staunch resistance and denial from those who stand to lose the most.

In this modern rendition by Ostermeier, the play transcends the issue of polluted waters, serving as a powerful reminder of the persistent struggle within society and the importance of breaking down societal barriers.

Standing At The Sky’s Edge (8 February)

Standing at the Sky's Edge masterfully explores the lives of three different generations, encapsulating a wide range of human emotions. The plot follows Poppy, who aspires to leave her past in London behind and start anew. Meanwhile, Joy and Jimmy are determined to spend their twilight years together, and Rose and Harry are in pursuit of a fresh start, one filled with promises.

This production is a tribute to Sheffield, offering a glimpse into the history of modern Britain through the lens of an emblematic estate. It traces the aspirations and challenges faced by these families over sixty eventful years.

Having been awarded the title of Best New Musical at the 2023 Olivier Awards, the show now eagerly awaits its debut in the West End, bringing its much-awaited narrative and performances to a larger audience

Hadestown (10 February)

Hadestown merges elements of ancient Greek mythology with a soundtrack inspired by folk and blues to depict the intricate romance of Orpheus and Eurydice set against a dystopian backdrop.

In this story, Orpheus, a gifted musician, falls deeply in love with Eurydice, a young woman yearning for a life beyond her current means. They dream of departing the grim, industrial world of Hadestown for the surface, aspiring for a future filled with joy and abundance. However, Eurydice faces a challenging decision when Hadestown's ruler offers her a job, luring her with the promise of stability and comfort. This decision leads her to accept it, much to Orpheus's despair. Heartbroken, Orpheus embarks on a quest to Hadestown to save her. The story unfolds around whether Orpheus can triumph in his quest for love and liberation or if his aspirations and romance are doomed to fade away.

Just For One Day (26 January)

On the morning of July 13, 1985, London's Wembley Stadium was on the cusp of hosting an unprecedented live event. This historic occasion brought the world to a pause, connecting 1.5 billion people worldwide through the power of two satellites. Now, their story is told live on stage, recounting ‘the day rock ‘n’ roll transformed the world’.

Just For One Day at The Old Vic tells the tale of Live Aid through the iconic tunes of legendary artists like Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Who, U2, Queen, The Police, Elton John, Paul McCartney, The Pretenders, The Cars, Status Quo, Paul Weller, Sade, The Boomtown Rats, Bryan Adams, Diana Ross, Ultravox, and others. This production is a tribute to that groundbreaking day, capturing the spirit and impact of one of the most significant events in rock ‘n’ roll history

The Frogs opens at Kiln Theatre on 8 February 2024

Clueless opens at Churchill Theatre on 12 February 2024

The Duchess of Malfi opens at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse on 17 February 2024

The Elvis Years opens at Dominion Theatre on 18 February 2024

We’ll Have Nun of It opens at Other Palace Studio on 22 February 2024

Double Feature opens at Hampstead Theatre on 16 March 2024

The Merchant of Venice 1936 opens at Criterion Theatre on 23 March 2024