Broadway's Oklahoma! musical coming to Wyndham's Theatre in the West End

Sweet Home Oklahoma! The critically acclaimed, Tony Award-winning musical Oklahoma! has enjoyed a sell-out run at New York's Circle in the Square Theatre. But is the smash-hit production is set to make a limited transfer to the West End with performances beginning 16 February 2023! Seats are limited so be sure to book your *Oklahoma!* tickets now!

About the Oklahoma! Broadway musical

Rodgers & Hammerstein famously invented the American musical with Oklahoma! over 75 years ago! Now this is Oklahoma! like you've never seen it before, reimagined for a whole new generation of theatregoers in the 21st century without changing a single word of the text. Daniel Fish's fresh new production is dark, sexy, funny, and terrifying all at the same time and it recently won the Tony Award for Best Musical Revival, meaning a West End transfer of Oklahoma! will certainly rake in the Olivier Awards if it ever finds a London home.

Oklahoma! musical plot

The stripped-down revival of Oklahoma! speaks on the violence of the great frontier that shaped American society. It follows a community circling its wagons against an unwanted outsider. Turning cliches of a cowpoke and farmer romance on its head, Oklahoma! is a classic musical that harkens back to a different period in the United States that allows us to see a different side of this vast region united by the red, white and blue.

Oklahoma! creative team

The Bard Summerscape production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! musical features music by Richard Rodgers, an original book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, original choreography by Agnes de Mille, orchestrations and arrangements and music supervision by Daniel Kluger, choreography by John Heginbotham, scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Terese Wadden, lighting design by Scott Zielinski, sound design by Drew Levy, projection design by Joshua Thorson, and music direction and additional vocal arrangements by Nathan Koci. It is directed by Daniel Fish.

This production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! was originally developed, produced, and premiered at the Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College (Jeanne Donovan Fisher, Chair; Leon Botstein, President; Gideon Lester, Artistic Director; Bob Bursey, Executive Director; Caleb Hammons, Senior Producer) in July 2015.

It was later developed and produced by St. Ann’s Warehouse and Eva Price at the Joseph S. and Diane H. Steinberg Theater in Brooklyn in Autumn 2018.

Oklahoma! cast

The West End cast of Oklahoma! has yet to be announced, though it is hoped that at least some of the Young ic cast will be reprising their roles.

The recent Young Vic Oklahoma! cast starred Anoushka Lucas as Laurey William) and Arthur Darvill as Curly McLain. Patrick Vaill was the only member of the Broadway cast to reprise his role, appearing as Jud Fry. They were joined by Liza Sadovy as Aunt Eller, Marisha Wallace as Ado Annie, James Davis as Will Parker, and Stavros Demetraki as Ali Hakim.

The company was completed by Raphael Bushay as Mike, Greg Hicks as Andrew Carnes, Rebekah Hinds as Gertie Cummings, Ashley Samuels as Cord Elam, and Marie Mence as the lead dancer.

The Broadway cast for the revival of Oklahoma! featured Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Anthony Cason as Cord Elam, Damon Daunno as Curly McLain, James Davis as Will Parker, Gabrielle Hamilton as Lead Dancer, Rebbecca Naomi Jones as Laurey Williams, Will Mann as Mike, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, and Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry.

### Tickets for *Oklahoma!* are on sale now! The smas hit production comes to London for an extremely limited time. Don't be left in the dust, book tickets for *Oklahoma!* in London now!