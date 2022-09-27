Menu
    Oklahoma! Tickets at the Wyndham's Theatre, London

    Oklahoma!

    Broadway's Oklahoma! comes to Wyndham's Theatre in the West End for a limited run!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+. Under 4s will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2 hours 50 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    16 February - 2 September 2023
    Content
    The production contains haze, smoke, and loud gunshot effects, there are also blackouts and flashing video images. The show contains disturbing themes including the mention of suicide and an implied act of sexual assault. Corn, cornbread and eggs are handled and consumed on stage during the show
    Special notice

    Everyone, regardless of age, must have their own ticket to enter the theatre. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a ticketholder who is at least 18 years old. Children under the age of 4 will not be admitted. Latecomers may not be admitted until a suitable break in the performance. You may not bring food or drink purchased elsewhere.

