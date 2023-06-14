New Casting Announced for Oklahoma! Jun 14, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Oh, what a beautiful mornin', Oh, what a beautiful day, two new cast members are heading our way! Prepare your surrey with the fringe on top, Sam Palladio (Curly McLain) and Lizzie Wofford (Gertie Cummings) will be riding into the Olivier award-winning phenomenon, Oklahoma! this July. Book your tickets today! Sam Palladio, who will be taking over the role of Curly McLain from 03 July, is no stranger to a Stetson having starred in ABC’s smash-hit musical drama Nashville for 6 years. You may also recognise the talented actor and musician as Prince Edward in the cult Christmas film The Princess Switch on Netflix. Palladio’s stage credits include Dreamboats and Petticoats, The Light Princess, and Can’t Smile Without You. Lizzie Wofford (The Phantom of the Opera) will be swapping Opera for Oklahoma! as she takes on the role of Gertie Cummings from Rebekah Hinds on the same date.

What is Oklahoma! about?

It’s a two-horse race in this one-horse town, as rival suitors Curly McLain and Jud Fry, attempt to woo beautiful farm girl Laurey Williams, but this is not a love story. St against the backdrop of a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Eighty years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this visionary production is funny and sexy, provocative and probing, without changing a word of the text.

Awards and accolades for Oklahoma!

The most awarded show of 2022 and 2023, the production won the 2023 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and collected the Critics’ Circle and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. Arthur Darvill, who will play his final performance as Curly on 01 July, won the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical, whilst Patrick Vaill won the Evening Standard Award for Best Musical Performance.

Cast and creatives of Oklahoma!

Sam Palladio and Lizzie Wofford will join the current award-winning cast comprising of; James Patrick Davis as Will Parker, Stavros Demetraki as Ali Hakim, Greg Hicks as Andrew Carnes, Rebekah Hinds as Gertie Cummings, Anoushka Lucas as Laurey Williams, Marie-Astrid Mence as Lead Dancer, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, David King-Yombo as Mike, Paige Peddie as Ado Annie and Sally Ann Triplett as Aunt Eller. Andrew Berlin, Arthur Boan, Shani Cantor, Anna-Maria de Freitas, George Maddison, Brianna Ogunbawo, Finlay Paul, and Helen K Win complete the company.

Arthur Darvill is set to play his final performance as Curly McLain on 01 July.

The Bard Summerscape production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! musical features music by Richard Rodgers, an original book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, original choreography by Agnes de Mille, orchestrations and arrangements and music supervision by Daniel Kluger, choreography by John Heginbotham, scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Terese Wadden, lighting design by Scott Zielinski, sound design by Drew Levy, projection design by Joshua Thorson, and music direction and additional vocal arrangements by Nathan Koci, and is directed by Daniel Fish.

Book your Oklahoma! tickets now.

Playing until the 02 September 2023, don’t miss your chance to see this multi-award-winning production before it rides off into the sunset. Book your tickets today.