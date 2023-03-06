Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Interview with Oklahoma! star Anoushka Lucas

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Hold on to your cowboy hats because we’ve got an exclusive interview with the star of Oklahoma! Anoushka Lucas (Laurey). Daniel Fish's revival of Oklahoma! offers a fresh and daring take on the classic American musical. Fish's production challenges the audience to re-examine the show's themes of love, identity and community. From the boundary-pushing staging to the live country band, this production brings a whole new rodeo to the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic. Here’s what Anoushka had to say!

    Interview with Oklahoma! star Anoushka Lucas
    Interview with Oklahoma! star Anoushka Lucas

    Q&A with Anoushka Lucas 

    1. What do you love most about your character?

    Anoushka: I love Laurey's refusal to settle for something or someone that isn't up to her standards. She has a sort of innate sense of what she wants and deserves, even if she can't articulate it, and she lets that guide her through a lot of tricky interactions.

    2. What’s your favourite moment in the show?

    Anoushka: There are 2 insane scenes back to back in Act 2 - everything comes to a head with Jud and then with Curly and Laurey loses control over herself and her choices very quickly. The scenes are so tricky to pull off truthfully, they both escalate so rapidly and one feeds directly into the other. It's really joyful to play. I love the simplicity and the drama of them.

    3. Does your show have any hidden gems we should know about?

    Anoushka: Keep a close eye on what happens to Laurey and Jud at the end of Farmer and the Cowman. It's sexy.

    4. How do you get yourself ready to step on stage?

    Anoushka: Recently Liza Sadovy and I have started listening to the Archers in the dressing room. It's on between the half-hour call and the quarter. We put our make-up on and our costumes and get fitted for our microphones and I am massively overinvested in the current male escort storyline.

    5. What has been your best moment in theatre?

    Anoushka: My best moment in theatre was the whole of 2022! I did a Shakespeare at the Donmar, then got cast in Oklahoma!, then wrote my own one-woman play that sold out its run at the Bush Theatre. A very good, very long moment.

    6. What's your favourite musical theatre song?

    Anoushka: It's a toss-up between Suddenly Seymour and Maybe this time if I'm singing - but if I'm not singing, I bloody love "friend like me" from Aladdin. What a monster.

    Oklahoma! tickets are available now! 

    Get ready to saddle up for a wild ride with the new production of Oklahoma! You’ll be hollerin’ from the moment the lights go out! 

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    Green background. Text: [top] Wicked (the dot on the

    New Production Images Released for Wicked

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Spellbinding new production images by the Wickedly talented photographer, Matt Crockett, have just flown in... Read more

    Text: Sleepova 5 stars, The Stage. Six weeks only, 24 Feb til 8 April. Bush Theatre. Image: Three young girls playing on a bed throwing popcorn in the air, with posters in the background. They are smiling and having a good time.

    New production images released for Sleepova

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Written by one of the most talented and exciting voices in contemporary theatre, Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini, Sleepov... Read more

    Elsa silhouette. Disney

    Brighten Your Spring with these Smash Hit West End Shows For all the Family

    Posted on | By Rebecca Young |

    Spring is officially here and the countdown until school is out has started. We have a great selection of shows all t... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies