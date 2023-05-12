Mrs. Doubtfire The Musical tickets are on sale now!

It's official, dearies! The classic 90s comedy film Mrs Doubtfire starring the late Robin Williams (Aladdin, Dead Poets Society, Flubber) has been given the full West End treatment. Mrs. Doubtfire The Musical is officially set to transfer to the Shaftesbury Theatre in London for a limited run starting March 2023. The new musical adaptation has been created by John O'Farrell, Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick, the award-winning team behind Broadway's Something Rotten! Book your tickets for Mrs. Doubtfire at The Shaftsebury Theatre today, to meet the worlds favourite nanny!

What is Mrs. Doubtfire about?

Mrs. Doubtfire was a hit in the 1993 American film directed by Chris Columbus (The Help, Gremlins, The Goonies, Harry Potter 1-2, Home Alone 1-2). The plot follows divorcee Daniel Hillard (originally played by Robin Williams), a freelance voice actor whose only crime is loving his children too much. After his estranged wife Miranda (Sally Field) finalises their divorce and gains sole custody of the kids, he is forced to find a steady job and a decent place to live if he ever wants to see them again.

After he finds out that Miranda is looking for a housekeeper and babysitter from a classified ad, he slightly alters the advert to kill his competition before using his voice acting talents to call her up and answer the ad as a series of undesirable applicants. But when he calls up Miranda as a nanny with a Scottish accent who goes by the name Mrs Euphegenia Doubtfire, Miranda is instantly impressed and inviters Mrs Doubtfire over for an interview.

Desperate to make a good impression, Daniel hires his brother Frank, a makeup artist, and Frank's partner Jack to create the perfect "old lady costume" complete with a prosthetic mask just like in the movies. Daniel is swiftly hired by Miranda and soon he's back in his children's lives, whether they realise it or not. But certainly, his little charade won't last forever...

The cast of Mrs. Doubtfire

The West End cast of Mrs. Doubtfire is comprised of Gabriel Vick as Daniel Hillard, Carla Dixon-Hernandez as Lydia Hillard, Cameron Blakely as Frank Hillard, Marcus Collins as Andre, and Ian Talbot as Mr Jolly.

Mrs Doubtfire creative team

Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and music and lyrics by Tony Award-winning duo Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. It is directed by four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!) and choreographed by Lorin Latarro (Waitress The Musical). Mrs. Doubtfire features set and scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Catherine Zuber, musical supervision by Ethan Popp (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical), lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, hair and wig design by David Brian Brown, and sound design by Brian Ronan.

Mrs. Doubtfire The Broadway Musical is based on the popular Twentieth Century Fox motion picture of the same name. It is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical and produced by multi-Tony-Award winner Kevin McCollum (In The Heights, Rent, Avenue Q, Something Rotten!).

About Mrs. Doubtfire the film

The 1993 film was a box-office smash and grossed over $440 million on just a $25 million budget, earning it the title of the world's second highest-grossing film of 1993. It is widely regarded as one of the funniest films of all time and has appeared as number 40 on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies of All Time" and as number 67 in the American Film Institute's list: AFI's 100 Years... 100 Laughs. Mrs. Doubtfire won the award for Best Makeup at the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture in the Musical or Comedy category. Robin William's performance also earned him a Golden Globe for Best Actor.

The film, which also starred Pierce Brosnan (James Bond 007 series), Harvey Fierstein, and Robert Prosky, was based on the Anne Fine novel entitled Alias Madame Doubtfire. It explores family relationships, particularly after a nasty divorce. Robin William's Mrs. Doubtfire mask is currently on display at the Musée Miniature et Cinéma in Lyon, France.

Mrs. Doubtfire West End theatre tickets are available now!

Mrs. Doubtfire may be cross-dressing over to London sooner than you think! This hilariously heartfelt family-favourite production is a must-see! Book your tickets today to see Mrs. Doubtfire at The Shaftesbury Theatre!