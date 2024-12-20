London Theatre Direct’s Winter Spectacular is back!
Posted on
| By Sian McBride
Don’t wait until the Boxing Day Sales to bag a bargain this Christmas! The festive break should be spent unwinding on the sofa, scoffing pigs in blankets and scheduling naps around the TV Times. Why battle it out at the bargain bin (you don’t need that reindeer shaped candle holder, even at 15% off) when you can relax in the knowledge that your new year won’t start in a mile long queue in the overheated shops.
New Year Sales are old news. Beat the rush, and snap up a bargain from the 20th December 2024 with the return of London Theatre Direct’s Winter Spectacular! The best thing about booking Boxing Day Sale tickets before Boxing Day? They make the perfect last minute gifts! Give the magic of theatre to your nearest and dearest (and yourself, you deserve it too) with the best seats at the best prices.
This time, we’ve raised the bar (and curtain) and added over 50 incredible shows to our ice cool sale. With many tickets to the top selling shows starting at just £15, this year's Winter Spectacular is not one to be missed. But what’s included? Well, pretty much everything.
From West End staples, including the multi-award-winning The Book of Mormon, Hamilton, Tina - the Tina Turner Musical, Back to the Future the Musical, Matilda the Musical and MAMMA MIA! to new favourites such as Clueless the Musical, Dr. Strangelove, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical and John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers the Play, and everything in between.
Have the time of your life at Dirty Dancing or make like Cruella and catch the 101 Dalmatians when they’re in town. Want more? Tuck into the star-studded Cabaret, A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream, and The Merchant of Venice 1936. Fancy second-helpings? A full feast of all the shows included in the Winter Spectacular can be found here.
With tickets starting from £15, our exclusive prices are causing a (snow)storm in the West End. Whether you want to treat the family, organise a night out with your friends, or get that special someone something special, we have a show they’ll love at a price you’ll adore. The only difficult decision? Deciding which to see first!
About London Theatre Direct
London Theatre Direct is the leading & longest running online platform for booking theatre tickets in London's West End, offering a variety of shows from popular musicals to plays and operas. Founded in 1999, it was one of the first UK companies to sell theatre tickets online, pioneering the digital ticketing market. Over the years, it has partnered with major theatres and producers, providing users with real-time availability and exclusive offers.