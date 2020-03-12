Menu
    Magic Mike Live Tickets at the Hippodrome Casino (Over 18s Only), London

    Magic Mike Live

    Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live is “the show that has everything you could ever want” (Glamour UK)

    Important information

    Age restriction

    18+

    Child policy
    Those under 18 years of age will not be admitted. Valid Government issued photo ID required.
    Running time
    Approx. 1hr 30min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 1 January 2023
    Content
    Magic Mike Live guests must be at least 18 years to attend - appropriate photo ID will be requested on arrival at the venue.
    Special notice

    Channing Tatum will not be performing in London's Magic Mike Live.

    Magic Mike Live Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (69 customer reviews)

    Louise Hartill

    12 March 20

    All the guys were amazingly talented and I liked that audience participation wasn't mandatory and that they made a big deal about consent. Looks of fun and got some great pictures and videos to remember it by

    Grace Agboola

    9 March 20

    Ace show ??

    Magic Mike Live news

    Full casting announced for London’s Magic Mike Live 12/5/2021, 12pm
    Magic Mike Live tickets back on sale! Book now for unlimited fizz! 4/12/2020, 10am
    Magic Mike Live announces plans to re-open in the West End in April 2021 27/11/2020, 2pm
    Performance dates for West End Live 2020 announced 16/1/2020, 1pm

