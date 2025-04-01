Hippodrome Casino - Best seats and seating plan

The London Hippodrome started life in 1900 as venue for circus and variety performances, before being reconstructed as a music-hall and theatre in 1909. It wasn’t until 1958 that it was converted to a nightclub – The Talk of the Town, which saw appearances from legends like Diana Ross, Frank Sinatra, The Jackson 5 and Stevie Wonder.

In 2012, the building was reopened as the gem in London’s nightlife crown – The Hippodrome Casino!

What are the best seats at the Hippodrome Casino?

The Hippodrome Casino's Main Floor Premium Tables are a popular place to enjoy the show from, placing you right in the middle of the action. The front row is also highly sought-after, offering an intimate experience despite brief sightline restrictions due to staging.

Seats in the Upper Level are a more budget-friendly option, with a slightly obstructed view that still promise a thrilling experience due to the intimate nature of the venue.

Hippodrome Casino Seating Plan