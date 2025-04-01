Menu
    Hippodrome Casino - Best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Izzy Amer

    The London Hippodrome started life in 1900 as venue for circus and variety performances, before being reconstructed as a music-hall and theatre in 1909. It wasn’t until 1958 that it was converted to a nightclub – The Talk of the Town, which saw appearances from legends like Diana Ross, Frank Sinatra, The Jackson 5 and Stevie Wonder.

    In 2012, the building was reopened as the gem in London’s nightlife crown – The Hippodrome Casino!

    What are the best seats at the Hippodrome Casino?

    The Hippodrome Casino's Main Floor Premium Tables are a popular place to enjoy the show from, placing you right in the middle of the action. The front row is also highly sought-after, offering an intimate experience despite brief sightline restrictions due to staging.

    Seats in the Upper Level are a more budget-friendly option, with a slightly obstructed view that still promise a thrilling experience due to the intimate nature of the venue.

    Hippodrome Casino Seating Plan

    How many seats are in the Hippodrome Casino?

    There are 314 seats at the Hippodrome Casino, spread across the Main Floor and Upper Level.

    Are there accessible seats at the Hippodrome Casino?

    Step-free access to the Hippodrome Casino is available from the entrance on Little Newport Street, where you’ll also find a dedicated host to assist you. The venue regularly has captioned, audio-described and BSL interpreted performances.

    There’s accessible seating available on either side of the stage, with up to four wheelchair spaces per performance. There’s an accessible toilet on the same level.

    What shows are on at the Hippodrome Casino?

    Since 2018 the Hippodrome Casino has been home to Magic Mike Live – the steamy night out conceived and produced by Channing Tatum himself!

