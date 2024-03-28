Magic Mike Live announce new cast and West End extension Mar 28, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Finally, a scorching Bank Holiday weekend is guaranteed as Magic Mike Live announce a brand-new cast, and a West End extension! The sizzling show will be brightening our days (and leaving us hot under the collar) until 29 June 2025. Adapted from the hit blockbuster starring Channing Tatum, the West End production is approaching its 2,000th performance. Haven’t been yet (or want to go again) take this as your very sexy sign. Book your tickets today!

Clare Billson, Jo Calderwood, Mattia Fazioli, Todd Holdsworth, Mark Lace, Jack Manley, Kay Nicholson and Cristian ‘Black’ Ramos made their debut last night (27 March), where they joined existing cast members Theo O. Bailey, Daniel Blessing, Jake Brewer, Joel Ekperigin, Petr Fedorovskii, Myles Harper, James Percy, Charlotte Perry, Ross Sands and Shane Scarth. A further new addition, Nathan Fernand, will join the talented cast from 16 June 2024.

The large-scale, live production show has wowed over 500,000 people in London alone. In addition to breaking box office records and performing to sold-out audiences in Las Vegas and London, the show has thrilled audiences around the world with engagements in Berlin, Australia, and Miami and Dallas in North America.

From the bespoke entrance off Cranbourn Street, to the specially curated lounge and bar experience, to the cast of world-class performers, Magic Mike Live is a complete evening of unparalleled entertainment. Audience members enter Magic Mike’s mythical club and marvel as a group of extraordinary artists perform a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular in front of, behind, and above them. Sexy dance routines intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts, are presented by a diverse cast of performers from around the world.

The scintillating show is co-directed by Channing Tatum and Alison Faulk, with Luke Broadlick as associate director, and choreography by Alison Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick. The production designer is Rachel O’Toole, with scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala (Arda Studio), costume design by Marina Toybina, lighting design by Philip Gladwell and video design by Luke Halls. Musical supervisor is Jack Rayner, with sound design by Nick Kourtides. Dreya Weber is aerial choreographer & aerial apparatus designer.

Book tickets to Magic Mike Live today!

