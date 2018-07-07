Menu
    Kiss Me, Kate Tickets at the Barbican, London

    Kiss Me, Kate

    Starring Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar and Broadway legend Stephanie J. Block.

    10+

    10+
    2 hours and 40 minutes, including an interval.
    4 June 2024 - 14 September 2024
    Captioned Performances: 24 Jul, 7.30pm, 17 Aug, 2.30pm. BSL Performances: 31 Jul, 7.30pm, 24 Aug, 2.30pm. Audio-described Performances: 17 Jul, 7.30pm (Touch tour at 5.30–6pm), 10 Aug, 2.30pm (Touch tour at 12.30–1pm).

    5 / 5 (47 customer reviews)

    Robert Lancup

    7 July 18

    Amazing show. Went with my 11 years old daughter and we both loved it. Highly recommended.

    Alan Screen

    2 July 18

    Overall - very good and most enjoyable -- criticisms: I found some of the speech dialogue somewhat difficult to understand clearly - the spoken voice projection and enunciation was less good than the sung parts

    Adrian Dunbar and Stephanie J. Block to star in Kiss me, Kate! 17/1/2024, 9am
    Kiss Me, Kate 22/6/2018, 1.19pm
    Casting announcement for Opera North's new Kiss Me, Kate tour 13/3/2018, 3.54pm

