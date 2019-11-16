Fiddler on the Roof London tickets

Jordan Fein (Oklahoma, Young Vic) directs a new adaptation of this classic musical. This dazzling display of joy, revolution and community is an exuberant celebration of love and life. Book your tickets for this strictly limited run now.

What is Fiddler on the Roof about?

Tevye, a dairy farmer, is an old-fashioned man who finds solace in tradition. Like many fathers in the close-knit community of Anatevka, he has raised his descendants to follow the Jewish customs of his long-gone ancestors. The time has now arrived for him to find husbands worthy of marrying his precious daughters. As tradition has it, he must find the perfect suitable match. But in 1905 Tsarist Russia, this is easier said than done as the country wobbles on thin ice, just one bad incident away from a violent uproar, a new era in which young people listen to their hearts and not their elders…

Fiddler on the Roof has enchanted theatregoers from all around the world since it first premiered on Broadway in 1964. After garnering a whopping nine Tony Awards, it was adapted into a blockbuster film that won an Oscar, and features some of musical theatres most memorable songs, including 'If I Were A Rich Man,' 'Matchmaker' and 'Sunrise, Sunset.'

Facts and critical acclaim

In 1972, the show became the longest-running musical in Broadway history and was awarded a special Tony in recognition. The award had plenty of company, as it had already picked up nine of the awards when it first opened in 1964!

Director Jordan Fein was the recipient of the Williamstown Theatre Festival's Boris Sagal Fellowship.

was the recipient of the Williamstown Theatre Festival's Boris Sagal Fellowship. The song Sunrise, Sunset is often played at weddings, and in 2011 Sheldon Harnick wrote two versions of the song, suitable for same-sex weddings, with minor word changes.

wrote two versions of the song, suitable for same-sex weddings, with minor word changes. The critically acclaimed documentary, Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles, details the musical's history and ongoing legacy.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 12+, children under 4 will not be admitted.

Fiddler on the Roof creatives

Director – Jordan Fein

– Jordan Fein Book – Joesph Stein

– Joesph Stein Choreographer – Julia Cheng

– Julia Cheng Music – Jerry Bock

– Jerry Bock Lyrics – Sheldon Harnick

– Sheldon Harnick Musical Supervisor – Mark Aspinall

– Mark Aspinall Designer - Tom Scutt

- Tom Scutt Sound Designer – Nick Lidster

– Nick Lidster Lighting Designer – Aideen Malone

– Aideen Malone Musical Director – Dan Turek

– Dan Turek Season Associate Sound Designer – James Hassett

– James Hassett Casting Director – Stuart Burt CDG

Fiddler on the Roof cast

Casting to be announced.