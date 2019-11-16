Menu
    Fiddler on the Roof Tickets at the Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park, London

    Fiddler on the Roof

    It’s a new world, a new world. Love.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+. Children under the age of 4 will not be admitted
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    27 July 2024 - 21 Sept 2024
    Access
    Audio Described performance: Saturday 31 August 2.15pm, BSL performance: Tuesday 3 September 7.45pm , Captioned performance: Friday 6 September at 7.45pm ,

    Fiddler on the Roof Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (776 customer reviews)

    Tania Wainwright

    16 November 19

    Made our 25th Anniversary a day to remember we were totally absorbed by the performance.

    Katherine Taylor

    5 November 19

    It was a great show and great acting ... I'm giving it 5 stars which I presume is the highest as there is no explanation as to what it means??

