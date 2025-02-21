Evita London tickets

Reimagined by the visionary award-winning director Jamie Lloyd, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary Evita returns to the West End for 12 weeks only.

About Evita

A captivating journey through the tumultuous life of Eva Perón, Evita tells the heartbreaking story of a visionary artist whose voice reshaped an era. Set against a vibrant backdrop of cultural revolution and personal turmoil, the story follows Evia's meteoric rise from humble beginnings to international stardom, illuminating her struggles with love, identity, and the price of fame.

With a powerful score blending soulful ballads, electrifying anthems, and rhythmic cultural beats. Featuring ‘Don’t Cry For Me Argentina’, ‘Oh What A Circus’, ‘Another Suitcase in Another Hall’, and ‘You Must Love Me’, the musical paints a vivid portrait of a woman determined to forge her path while staying true to her roots.

Facts and critical acclaim

"You Must Love Me" won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

The score won a Grammy in 1981 for Best Cast Show Album.

Evita is considered to be one of the most celebrated of Andrew's musicals. Following two Olivier award wins in 1978, it won seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score at the 1980 ceremony.

Evita Creatives

Director - Jamie Lloyd

Music by - Andrew Lloyd Webber

- Andrew Lloyd Webber Lyrics by - Tim Rice

Evita Cast

Evita casting to be announced.