Elf The Musical is returning to the West End this Christmas Apr 26, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas For a consecutive second year, the smash hit musical ELF is set to return to London’s Dominion Theatre to play a strictly limited and magical holiday season from 15 November 2023 until 6 January 2024. After a seven-year absence from the West End, the beloved story of a not-so-little elf garnered rave reviews and saw a sold-out run in 2022. Don’t be a cotton-headed ninny-muggins, keep your eyes peeled for tickets for ELF at London Theatre Direct, coming 28 April!

About ELF

In this heartwarming and humorous tale, a baby accidentally crawls into Santa's bag of presents and is whisked away to the North Pole, where he is raised as an elf named Buddy: a larger-than-life elf who is not-so-great at toy-making and is oblivious to the fact that he is actually human. As he grapples with the truth about his identity and his place in the North Pole, Buddy sets off on a journey to New York City to search for his birth family and uncover the true meaning of Christmas.

The cast and creatives of ELF

ELF features a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), with songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer). This production will once again be directed by Philip Wm. McKinley, with choreography by Liam Steel, original set and costume design by Tim Goodchild, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound by Gareth Owen and video design by Ian William Galloway. Casting will be by Grindrod Burton.

Casting is yet to be announced.

ELF tickets are available on 28 April!

Join Buddy on his quest for self-discovery and merriment, as he learns that sometimes the greatest gift of all is simply being true to yourself. This funny and charming tale is sure to warm your heart and fill you with the spirit of Christmas! ELF tickets will be available on 28 April.