Matthew Wolfenden & Tom Chambers to star in Elf The Musical Sep 6, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Emmerdale actor Matthew Wolfenden is set to bid farewell to the Yorkshire Dales and 'Hello!' to The North Pole by taking on the role of Buddy in the beloved musical adaptation of ELF at London's Dominion Theatre. The fabulously festive show is scheduled for a magical run from November 15, 2023, to January 6, 2024. Joining him in the cast will be Tom Chambers, who's returning to play the character of Walter Hobbs.

The cast of ELF

Matthew Wolfenden (best known for playing David Metcalfe in Emmerdale for 18 years) and Tom Chambers (best known for his roles in Father Brown, Holby City, Casualty and Waterloo Road) join the previously announced Georgina Castle as Jovie, Rebecca Lock as Emily Hobbs, Nicholas Pound as Santa, Kim Ismay as Debs and Dermot Canavan as Store Manager.

Ben Lancaster (POLICE COPS: The Musical, Edinburgh Fringe & Southwark Playhouse) will alternate the role of Buddy at certain scheduled performances.

The cast is complete by Rhys Batten (The SpongeBob Musical), Evonnee Bentley-Holder (Aint Too Proud), Marie Finlayson (TINA - The Tina Turner Musical), Aimée Fisher (Groundhog Day), Farirayi Garaba (The SpongeBob Musical), Alex Given (The Book of Mormon), Morgan Gregory (Disney’s Newsies), Samuel John-Humphreys (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Keir Hylands(Frozen), Dominic Lamb (Legally Blonde), Ellis Linford-Pill (We Will Rock You), Theo Reece (The SpongeBob Musical), Chloe Saunders (Grease), Heather Scott-Martin (Singin' in the Rain), Jessica Spalis (MAMMA MIA! The Party), Katie Warsop (Annie) and Natalie Woods (Wind in the Willows).

Jude Farrant, Daniel Lee, Oliver Ravelini and Austin Riley will alternate the role of Michael.

What is ELF about?

ELF is the heartwarming and halarious story of Buddy, a baby who accidentally ends up in Santa's gift sack and gets taken to the North Pole. There, he grows up believing he's an elf - despite his large size and less-than-stellar toy-making skills! As Buddy faces the reality of his true human identity, he realizes he doesn't quite fit in at the North Pole, but with Santa's approval, Buddy sets out on a journey to New York to reconnect with his birth family, uncover his real self, and rediscover the spirit of Christmas.

Who are the creatives of ELF?

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF features a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), with songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer).

