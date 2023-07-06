Initial casting announced for Elf The Musical Jul 6, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas A host of familiar faces are keeping the true spirit of Christmas alive as they return to the world's most beloved holiday staple Elf The Musical this holiday season! Georgina Castle, Rebecca Lock, Nicholas Poiund, Kim Ismay and Dermot Canavan are coming to town, following the 2022 run of Elf The Musical, which was met with critical acclaim and sold-out shows! From 15 November 2023 until 6 January 2024, Elf The Musical 2023 will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the worldwide smash-hit motion picture starring Will Ferrel. Book your tickets for the 2023 run of Elf The Musical today!

Initial casting announced for Elf The Musical

The cast of Elf The Musical

Reprising their roles are Georgina Castle (Dirty Dancing, Mamma Mia) as Jovie, Rebecca Lock (The Phantom of the Opera, Avenue Q) as Emily Hobbs, Nicholas Pound (Cats, The Rocky Horror Show) as Santa, Kim Ismay (Wicked, Saturday Night Fever) as Debs and Dermot Canavan (Hairspray, Oklahoma!) as Store Manager. Further casting is to be announced, including new actors featured in the roles of Buddy and Walter Hobbs.

About Elf The Musical

In a shocking twist of fate, a baby accidentally crawls into Santa’s sack of presents and finds himself in the most unexpected of places - The North Pole! Buddy is then taken in by his elf friends and raised as an elf himself.

However, Buddy is not your ordinary elf, for one, he towers over his fellow toy-makers and lacks their knack for crafting, but he continues to remain blissfully unaware of his own humanity. Until one day, Buddy begins to grapple with his true identity and his place in The North Pole. On a quest for self-discovery, he embarks on an adventure to New York City in the hopes of finding his long-lost birth family and discovering the true meaning of Christmas.

The creatives of Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical features a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), with songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer).

This production will once again be directed by Philip Wm. McKinley, with choreography by Liam Steel, original set and costume design by Tim Goodchild, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound by Gareth Owen and video design by Ian William Galloway. Casting will be by Grindrod Burton Casting.

Elf The Musical tickets are available now!

Elf is singing loud for all to hear this Christmas! Book your tickets before they fly away to The North Pole!