    Dear Evan Hansen Tickets at the Noel Coward Theatre, London

    Dear Evan Hansen

    Award winning Dear Evan Hansen starring Sam Tutty at the Noel Coward Theatre

    Important information

    Age restriction

    3+

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 12+
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    26 October 2021 - 22 October 2022
    Content
    Recommended for ages 12+; This production contains some adult themes, including discussions of suicide. Children under the age of four will not be permitted in the theatre.
    Special notice

    Everyone, regardless of age, must have their own ticket to enter the theatre. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a ticketholder who is at least 18 years old. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted. Latecomers may not be admitted until a suitable break in the performance. You may not bring food or drink purchased elsewhere.

    AS PART OF THE COVID MEASURES YOU WILL RECIEVE AN EMAIL FROM THE THEATRE 24 HOURS BEFORE THE PERFORMANCE WITH COVID INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS DIRECTLY PERTAINING TO YOUR VISIT

    As a courtesy to each other and to help us provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience for everyone, please:

    • If you are feeling unwell we'll do everything we can to exchange your tickets 48 hours prior to your current booking.
    • Be mindful of others and their space, where possible, particularly when moving around the theatre.
    • Remember the government continues to advise the wearing of face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces, especially where you come into contact with people you do not usually meet.
    • Use the hand-sanitiser available at the theatre.
    • Only bring one small bag that can be stored under your seat.
    • Bring a contactless payment card, as our theatres are cashless. For everyone's safety and security, we:
    • Deliver an enhanced level of cleaning throughout our theatres.
    • Provide 100% fresh air through our ventilation system.
    • Carry out contact-free security checks.

    Doreen Bashford

    13 March 20

    A very good musical on a topical subject

    Tom Marco Staudenmeyer

    12 March 20

    Emotionally painful and outstanding

