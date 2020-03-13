A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is ‘the most vital and important musical of a generation’ (Daily Mail, BazBamigboye) with “a raw, relevant and exhilarating score’ (BBC Radio London, Jonathan Phang) from

the songwriters of The Greatest Showman and La La Land.



A timely and timeless new musical about struggling to connect in a hyperconnected world, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the winner of 3 Olivier Awards including BEST MUSICAL, is the recent winner of two WhatsOnStage Awards and a Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for BEST NEWCOMER Sam Tutty. The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award®-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award, and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers of The Greatest Showman Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif.



Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is “theatrical lightning. A true original, appealing directly to the heart.” (International New York Times, Matt Wolf).

Leading the Dear Evan Hansen cast is Sam Tutty in the role of Evan, along with Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy, Doug Colling as Connor Murphy, Marcus Harman who will play Evan Hansen at certain performances, Jack Loxton as Jared Kleinman, Rebecca McKinnis as Heidi Hansen, Lauren Ward as Cynthia Murphy and Rupert Young as Larry Murphy. Iona Fraser takes over the role of Alana Beck. Completing the cast are Tricia Adele-Turner, Haydn Cox, Hannah Lindsey, Mark Peachey and James Winter; with new cast members Ellis Kirk, Samantha Mbolekwa, Hannah Qureshi and Mitchell Zhangazha.

