Based on David Garnett’s classic novel of the same name, the charming musical Aspects of Love is set to open at the Lyric Theatre London in May 2023. Aspects of Love debuted at the Prince of Wales Theatre in 1989 and transferred to Broadway in 1990. Since then the musical has toured the UK and South Africa. Now it is being retold for 21st-century audiences. Tickets for this tangled love story are available to purchase today!

About Aspects of Love

Aspects of Love explores a tale of raw passion, love, and loss across three generations of a family and their artistic companions. Set amidst the idyllic scenes of 1940s France and Italy, this reimagined revival delves into the nature of chaotic love affairs by focusing on romantic entanglements, and the many aspects (forms) that love takes.

The cast and creatives of Aspects of Love

Aspects of Love is set to the beat of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s masterful music, with lyrics by Don Black and Charles Hart. Michael Ball (Chess, Les Misérables) is set to star in the new production of the show, which will be directed by Jonathan Kent (Gypsy, Singin' in the Rain) and produced by Nica Burns (Everybody's Talking About Jamie).

Ball said: “Aspects of Love holds a very special place in my heart. I am absolutely delighted to revisit Andrew Lloyd Webber's glorious score in a re-imagined chamber production in the West End from May next year”.

Further casting will be announced in due course.

To see Michael Ball star in this retelling of Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece