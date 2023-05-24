Menu
    First Look: New Aspects of Love Images Released!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Take a break from work (we won’t tell) and be transported to the idyllic French countryside via the beautiful, cobbled streets of Paris, with these stunning new production images from Johan Persson. Can’t you just smell the freshly baked croissants and wildflowers in the air? If you think these production shots are gorgeous, just think about how breathtaking the scenery is in real life! Don’t spend too long imagining it though, Aspects of Love has a strictly limited run at the Lyric Theatre. Book your tickets now!

    What is Aspects of Love about?

    Adapted from David Garnett’s novella, this sweeping romantic story of passion, love, and betrayal has been captivating audiences for three decades. Set against the ravaged backdrop of post-war France, Rose, a beautiful actress finds herself without a place to live as the play that was meant to catapult her career closes early. Invited to a country villa by an adoring young fan, she spontaneously accepts. However, when the fan's Uncle George arrives, everything changes.

    The cast and creatives of Aspects of Love

    Michael Ball (Chess, Les Misérables) returns to Aspects of Love 34 years after his debut in the show. This time he stars as Uncle George, having previously played the role of Alex. He is joined by Jamie Bogyo (Moulin Rougue! The Musical!) as Alex, Olivier Award nominee Laura Pitt-Pulford as Rose, internationally renowned soprano Danielle De Nise as Giulietta, and Anna Unwin as Jenny.

    Directed by Jonathan Kent and set to the original music from Andrew Lloyd Webber, with lyrics by Don Black and Charles Hart. Set and costume design by John McFarlane, Lighting Design by Jon Clark, Sound Design by Paul Groothius, Video Design by Douglas O’Connell, Choreography by Denni Sayers, Musical Supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, and the Musical Director is Cat Beverbridge.

    Aspects of Love tickets are available now!

    Are you ready to start your relationship with Aspects of Love? Book your tickets for the strictly limited run at the Lyric Theatre today, or there will be heartbreak later…

