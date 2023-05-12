5 reasons why you should see Aspects of Love May 12, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Through the charming alleys of Paris, across the breathtaking French countryside, and into the beautiful streets of Venice, Aspects of Love is a breathtaking journey of romance, heartbreak, betrayal, and passion - all across three generations of lovers and their various affairs. They come together, they're torn apart, they exchange lovers and return to each other's arms. Adapted from David Garnett’s novella, this legendary production has enchanted audiences for over three decades, instilling in our hearts a reminder of how powerful and tricky love can be. Now, the Lyric Theatre in London is set for the show's latest revival, starring the incomparable Michael Ball! So, here are 5 reasons why you should fall head over heels for Aspects of Love.

The story

Aspects of Love explores all the various facets of love, from infatuation to heartbreak. It takes you on a journey of self-discovery and redemption as you follow the romantic adventures of a young man named Alex along with his lovers throughout Europe.

The twists and turns of the plot keep you guessing as it plays into love as a complex emotion, one that is influenced by factors such as personal history, personality traits, cultural norms, and external circumstances.

Aspects of Love is a reminder of how love changes us, for better or for worse, and how it can push us to our limits. It shows how love can be intense, unpredictable and sometimes irrational, and how it can lead people to behave in ways that are difficult to predict and understand. Most importantly, it resonates with us as a reminder of how love is an integral part of the human experience.

It is scored by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Andrew Lloyd Webber is a melodic mastermind, known for compositions that have a dramatic and profoundly impactful flair. Aspects of Love is no exception; Lloyd Webber’s score is the perfect mix of classical and contemporary sounds that perfectly complement the picturesque countryside of France and Italy.

Classics such as ‘Love Changes Everything’ and "Seeing is Believing," will leave you in awe of the production's musical genius, while lesser-known gems like "Other Pleasures," and "A Cafe in Venice" quickly become instant favourites.

The cast is legendary

The cast of Aspects of Love is made up of some of the most talented actors and singers in the industry. Michael Ball (Chess, Les Misérables) is set to star in the new production of the show, playing the role of George. Alongside Michael Ball will be Jamie Bogyo (Moulin Rouge! The Musical!) playing the role of Alex. Olivier Award nominee Laura Pitt-Pulford will play Rose, with internationally renowned soprano Danielle De Nise playing the role of Giulietta. Anna Unwin will be making her West End debut in the role of Jenny.

The costumes are always in fashion

Aspects of Love is set in various locations throughout Europe, ranging from a charming French villa to a bustling Venetian café. The show's scenery and costumes effectively capture the essence of these locations. With style and sophistication, Aspects of Love reflects the elegance and glamour of each era depicted within.

The show premiered in 1989 with Michael Ball in the lead role of Alex. The costumes were designed by the renowned designer Maria Bjornson and accurately depicted the period setting of the story, which spans several decades, from the 1940s to the 1960s.

The women's costumes in the earlier scenes were inspired by the fashion of the 1940s, featuring tea dresses, skirt suits, and stockings. As the story progressed into the 1950s and 1960s, the clothing became more modern and sleek, with pencil skirts, fitted blouses, and elegant evening gowns. The men's costumes also reflected the changing fashion trends of the time, with suits becoming slimmer and more streamlined as the decades progressed.

It’s here to stay

For over 30 years, Aspects of Love has captivated audiences. The West End production premiered on April 17, 1989, at the Prince of Wales Theatre and ran for 1,325 performances. Now, the show is making an epic comeback.

Regardless of whether you're a long-time musical enthusiast or a newcomer to the genre, The show is sure to make a lasting impression on you. Its music and performances are timeless and its themes continue to resonate with audiences across the world. The production has received numerous awards, cementing its status as a true classic.

Thanks to its successful adaptations, the show has been staged in various types of productions, ranging from large-scale West End and Broadway productions to smaller-scale regional and amateur productions. This versatility allows the show to continue to be performed in different venues and by different groups, ensuring its legacy will endure for years to come.

