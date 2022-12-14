Tickets for the long-awaited ABBA Voyage are available now

On 9 February 1974, an up-and-coming Swedish pop group stepped out onto the stage of The Eurovision Song Contest and won the crown for their original song Waterloo. What followed would see them capturing hearts across the world and changing the course of music forever. ABBA Voyage is the highly-anticipated and celebratory concert of one of the biggest pop groups of all time, featuring global hits carefully selected by each member of the group.

Coming to the newly-opened bespoke ABBA Arena, ABBA Voyage is a dazzling futuristic experience like no other.

The impact of ABBA

The Swedish supergroup ABBA is part of a small elite number of global megastars, a lane in which the likes of only Madonna, Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley and The Beatles operate. Specific record sales are hazy for the ever-continuing sell-out stars, however, they are thought to have sold between 150 million to 385 million sold worldwide, making them among the most successful music artists in history. They have amassed 17 number-1 hits and receive over 16 million global streams a week.

As studio perfectionists, ABBA was able to create pop music that could simultaneously top the charts and operate in its own lane. With soaring and unconventional melodies, witty lyricism and unexpected rhythm, all made to appear simple on paper yet impossible to replicate, ABBA’s ingenious musical talents have continued to inspire generations of artists and have cemented their legacy as a household name indefinitely.

About ABBA Voyage

Formed by the CGI of Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), which has appeared in the Star Wars and Marvel films, ABBA’s virtual comeback is a truly breathtaking spectacle. Conceived by the beloved Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid, the A_BBA Voyage_ concert is the kind of production that they were destined to make - an immortal and immaculate presentation of themselves, giving their fans the best of everything as they are supported by some of the worlds finest modern musicians.

Witness ABBA brought to life by the latest in motion capture technology, blurring the lines between the digital and physical world, making it look so real that it will feel like the stars are physically there before your very eyes. It may very well be the greatest ABBA performance that the world has ever seen.

The ABBA Voyage setlist

The setlist for ABBA Voyage features all of the group's adored hits. Celebrate the memories and the good days with Knowing Me, Knowing You. Sing once more, like you did before as your eyes well to Chiquitita. You can dance, you can jive to the celebratory beat of the iconic Dancing Queen and you certainly couldn’t escape if you wanted to when Waterloo comes on!

Amongst the other hits prepare to be shaken to the core by songs such as The Winner Takes It All, Mamma Mia, Does Your Mother Know, SOS, Lay All Your Love On Me, Vouelz-Vous and many more!

