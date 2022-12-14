Menu
    Abba Voyage Tickets at the Abba Arena, London

    Abba Voyage

    You can dance, you can jive at ABBA's virtual takeover at the incredible ABBA Arena!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This event is suitable for those over 6 years old. Children under 3 will not be allowed into the venue, those 16 or under must be accompanied by an adult and may not sit in the arena on their own. The Dance Floor area is not recommended for anyone younger than 12.
    Running time
    1 hour 30 minutes (no interval).
    Performance dates
    Book through 27 November 2023
    Content
    The concert features extensive use of flashing lights and video content throughout, as well as lasers and harmless smoke and haze effects.
    Special notice

    The concert has been carefully planned by all 4 members of ABBA. Although not physically in the Arena, they have created the kind of concert they always wanted – blurring the lines between the real and the digital to give you the best version of themselves.

    Access
    The ABBA Arena has plenty of wheelchair spaces and suitable seats for a wheelchair user to transfer into. The ABBA Arena has seating suitable for guests with visual impairment, and guide dogs are welcome. Like all our seats, these are available to book online at any time. The ABBA Arena is fitted with a closed loop hearing system.

    Next Available Performances of Abba Voyage

    TODAY is 9th December 2022

    December 2022 January 2023 February 2023 March 2023 April 2023 May 2023 June 2023 July 2023 August 2023 September 2023 October 2023 November 2023

