Visiting Abba Arena The brand-new state-of-the-art ABBA Arena ========================================== You'll be having the time of your life at the purpose-built, bespoke ABBA Arena. Constructed around the classics of the Swedish supergroup ABBA, the 3000-capacity is unlike anything else out there and will host the digital performances of ABBA, coinciding with the new ABBA record 'Voyage'. About the ABBA Arena --------------------- The location gives visitors the ease of access to local amenities, such as shops, food & drink options, transport links and a variety of seating and standing ticket choice and accessible entry. Expect dance booths, food beverages and the best of immersive entertainment as you enjoy a live 10-piece band that will perform alongside the four avatars of ABBA. Conceived by Hong Kong and London-based entertainment and concert specialists Stufish Entertainment, the ABBA Arena is a 3000-capacity venue. Choose whether or not you enjoy the show in general admission, a spectacular seat in the auditorium or have your own party in your own dance booth. Getting to ABBA Arena ---------------------- The nearest public transport stations to the ABBA Arena are Pudding Mill Lane and Stratford, which are some of the best connected in London, with easy transport links to the rest of the city, local regions and Europe.