    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Abba Arena

    Location ABBA Arena is located on Pudding Mill Lane on the outskirts of Stratford in East London, which is around a 20-minute walk away and well connected for all public transport options. The ABBA Arena is situated on the edge of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, which opened in 2012 to mark the Summer Olympics in London. The park boasts tree-lined waterways, adventure parks, bars, cafes, and recreational sports facilities. The park is home to London Stadium, ArcelorMittal Orbit and the Copper Box Arena. Rail The nearest National Rail station is Stratford International, which is a 25-minute walk to ABBA Arena. Southeastern operate all trains serving the station and connects London St Pancras International with Ramsgate, Margate, Canterbury and Dover. Exit the station and turn right, walking through Westfield Shopping Centre until you see signs for Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Turn right onto Stratford Walk and walk through the park, following signposts for the ABBA Arena. Tube The nearest underground station to ABBA Arena is Stratford, which is served by the Central, Jubilee, DLR, Overground and TfL Rail lines. ABBA Arena is a 20-minute walk from the underground station. As you exit the station, walk down Jupp Road before turning left onto Stratford High Street. Continue down the High Street until you reach the Greenway and follow signposts for the ABBA Arena on Pudding Mill Lane. ABBA Arena is located opposite the DLR station Pudding Mill Lane. If arriving into Stratford by tube or National Rail, follow signs to the DLR on Platform 4a and take a train towards Canary Wharf. Travel one stop to Pudding Mill Lane station. Bus There are several bus stops on Stratford High Street, which serve the 25, 108, 276, 425 and several Night Bus routes. The closest stop to the venue is the Marshgate Lane stop. Alight here, turn left onto Marshgate Lane and walk until you reach the ABBA Arena. This walk takes less than 5 minutes. Car Only a very limited number of Blue Badge holder parking spaces are available at ABBA Arena with no other on-site public parking facilities. ABBA Arena strongly recommends the use of public transport to access the venue. A large multi-storey car park is available at Westfield Stratford City for patrons with cars. The car park is a 25 minute walk away from the Arena. Alternatively, you can catch the DLR from Stratford Underground Station to Pudding Mill Lane where the Arena is located. Parking spaces aren't guaranteed and can fill up quickly, so remember to leave plenty of time to find a space and get to the Arena.

