Who performs at ABBA Voyage?

Get ready to experience a musical revolution with ABBA Voyage, the trailblazing concert experience that brings ABBA back to the stage. Featuring cutting-edge technology, a stellar live band, and a dazzling digital performance by the ABBAtars, this show has captured the imagination of audiences worldwide. Want to know more about the ABBA Voyage cast and the magic behind the music? Read on.

ABBA Voyage - A new kind of concert

Launched in 2022 at the purpose-built ABBA Arena in London, ABBA Voyage redefines the live music experience. The show stars digital avatars of the four original ABBA members - Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - recreated using state-of-the-art motion capture and CGI technology by Industrial Light & Magic (the team behind Star Wars). The result? Hyper-realistic “ABBAtars” that perform with a live 10-piece band in a visually stunning spectacle.

Fun fact: The original ABBA members donned full body motion-capture suits to film every movement, ensuring their digital counterparts move and groove just like they did in their 1970s heyday.

Who performs in ABBA Voyage?

The ABBA Voyage concert features digital avatars of the original ABBA members, while a live 10-piece band performs the music in real time.

Are the real ABBA in ABBA Voyage?

The original members of ABBA are not on stage, but their digital versions perform after being created using full-body motion capture. The band recorded months of movement and performance footage to create the lifelike ABBAtars.

Who are the ABBAtars based on?

The ABBAtars are digital recreations of the original band members: Agnetha, Björn, Benny, and Anni-Frid. These virtual performers were crafted using cutting-edge motion capture suits and months of performance capture. Each ABBAtar is visually styled to match ABBA's 1979 look, blending nostalgia with the future.

How was the ABBAtar Technology created?

The ABBAtars were created in collaboration with Industrial Light & Magic, using over 160 cameras and months of choreography and performance capture. The result is a seamless, life-like stage presence that tricks the eye and mesmerises the mind—audiences often forget they’re watching avatars.

The original ABBA members behind the ABBAtars

Agnetha Fältskog

Agnetha was one half of ABBA’s iconic female vocal duo, known for her crystal-clear soprano voice and emotive performances. In ABBA Voyage, her ABBAtar recreates her youthful presence from the late '70s, with her real-life movements and facial expressions captured in motion-capture suits for remarkable authenticity.

Björn Ulvaeus

Björn is one of the group’s key songwriters and guitarists, responsible for the lyrics of many of ABBA’s hits. For the show, he returned to the studio with the band to choreograph and act out his avatar’s moves. His vision and storytelling are at the heart of the ABBAtar technology.

Benny Andersson

Benny, the mastermind behind ABBA’s distinctive sound, handled much of the group’s arrangements and keyboard work. His presence is vividly brought to life through his ABBAtar, reflecting his pivotal role in crafting ABBA’s musical legacy - and his enthusiastic return to the studio for this next-generation concert.

Anni-Frid Lyngstad

Known for her warm, rich alto voice, Anni-Frid (or Frida) completes the vocal blend that made ABBA’s harmonies legendary. She participated fully in the motion-capture process, giving her ABBAtar personality, emotion, and elegance that resonates powerfully with fans new and old.