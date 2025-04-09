Who performs at ABBA Voyage?
| By Sian McBride
Get ready to experience a musical revolution with ABBA Voyage, the trailblazing concert experience that brings ABBA back to the stage. Featuring cutting-edge technology, a stellar live band, and a dazzling digital performance by the ABBAtars, this show has captured the imagination of audiences worldwide. Want to know more about the ABBA Voyage cast and the magic behind the music? Read on.
ABBA Voyage - A new kind of concert
Launched in 2022 at the purpose-built ABBA Arena in London, ABBA Voyage redefines the live music experience. The show stars digital avatars of the four original ABBA members - Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - recreated using state-of-the-art motion capture and CGI technology by Industrial Light & Magic (the team behind Star Wars). The result? Hyper-realistic “ABBAtars” that perform with a live 10-piece band in a visually stunning spectacle.
Fun fact: The original ABBA members donned full body motion-capture suits to film every movement, ensuring their digital counterparts move and groove just like they did in their 1970s heyday.
Who performs in ABBA Voyage?
The ABBA Voyage concert features digital avatars of the original ABBA members, while a live 10-piece band performs the music in real time.
Are the real ABBA in ABBA Voyage?
The original members of ABBA are not on stage, but their digital versions perform after being created using full-body motion capture. The band recorded months of movement and performance footage to create the lifelike ABBAtars.
Who are the ABBAtars based on?
The ABBAtars are digital recreations of the original band members: Agnetha, Björn, Benny, and Anni-Frid. These virtual performers were crafted using cutting-edge motion capture suits and months of performance capture. Each ABBAtar is visually styled to match ABBA's 1979 look, blending nostalgia with the future.
How was the ABBAtar Technology created?
The ABBAtars were created in collaboration with Industrial Light & Magic, using over 160 cameras and months of choreography and performance capture. The result is a seamless, life-like stage presence that tricks the eye and mesmerises the mind—audiences often forget they’re watching avatars.
The original ABBA members behind the ABBAtars
Agnetha Fältskog
Agnetha was one half of ABBA’s iconic female vocal duo, known for her crystal-clear soprano voice and emotive performances. In ABBA Voyage, her ABBAtar recreates her youthful presence from the late '70s, with her real-life movements and facial expressions captured in motion-capture suits for remarkable authenticity.
Björn Ulvaeus
Björn is one of the group’s key songwriters and guitarists, responsible for the lyrics of many of ABBA’s hits. For the show, he returned to the studio with the band to choreograph and act out his avatar’s moves. His vision and storytelling are at the heart of the ABBAtar technology.
Benny Andersson
Benny, the mastermind behind ABBA’s distinctive sound, handled much of the group’s arrangements and keyboard work. His presence is vividly brought to life through his ABBAtar, reflecting his pivotal role in crafting ABBA’s musical legacy - and his enthusiastic return to the studio for this next-generation concert.
Anni-Frid Lyngstad
Known for her warm, rich alto voice, Anni-Frid (or Frida) completes the vocal blend that made ABBA’s harmonies legendary. She participated fully in the motion-capture process, giving her ABBAtar personality, emotion, and elegance that resonates powerfully with fans new and old.
ABBA Voyage cast - Who are the band members?
The heart of ABBA Voyage lies not only in the digital magic but also in its incredible live band, handpicked by musical director James Righton (formerly of the Klaxons). This dynamic ensemble brings the energy, rhythm, and soul to each performance, seamlessly blending with the ABBAtars to create a one-of-a-kind immersive concert.
Here’s the full list of the ABBA Voyage cast – the real musicians behind the show’s electric energy.
Amy Hsu – Keyboard
Amy Hsu is the creative keyboardist in ABBA Voyage’s live band, delivering the synth-driven textures and sparkling piano lines that form the backbone of many ABBA hits. Her ability to effortlessly recreate the nostalgic yet futuristic soundscapes of songs makes her a vital part of the band’s rich sonic tapestry.
Todd Blackmore – Guitar
Todd Blackmore brings a vibrant rock edge to ABBA’s timeless melodies with his standout work on guitar. His dynamic stage presence and precision-playing perfectly capture the iconic riffs and rhythm guitar work that define ABBA’s much-loved tracks.
Hannah Corcoran – Saxophone
Injecting soulful brass flair into the concert, Hannah Corcoran’s skill on the saxophone gives an extra dose of energy and sophistication to the show. Her smooth, expressive solos add unique layers to ABBA’s arrangements, creating unforgettable musical moments during the live performance.
Robbie Gibson – Percussion
The rhythmic heart of the band, Robbie Gibson takes charge of the percussion, adding depth and momentum to the performance. From intricate fills to bold beats, Robbie’s timing and energy help drive the music forward, keeping the ABBAtars in sync with the live experience.
Christian Mendoza – Guitar
Sharing guitar duties, Christian Mendoza brings flair, groove, and a solid command of ABBA’s diverse musical styles. Whether it’s disco, pop, or rock-infused classics, Christian’s versatile guitar work is essential to bringing each track to life.
Janette Williams – Drums
Janette Williams holds the rhythm tight on drums, providing a steady and powerful foundation for the show’s live sound. Her crisp beats and dynamic playing ensure every song hits with impact, from ballads to the disco floor-fillers ABBA is loved for.
Robyn Brown – Bass
Robyn Brown handles the low-end magic on bass, anchoring the groove and tying together the rhythm section with style. Her basslines add depth, funk, and precision, capturing the infectious spirit of ABBA’s original recordings.
Kara-Ami McCreanor – Backing Vocals
Kara-Ami McCreanor brings vocal brilliance to the ensemble, delivering soaring backing vocals that help recreate ABBA’s signature harmonies. Her powerful and emotive voice blends beautifully into the mix, elevating every performance with energy and heart.
Cleopatra Rey – Backing Vocals
Known for her powerful presence and stunning vocal range, Cleopatra Rey contributes impeccable backing vocals to the live show. Her harmonies help mirror the original ABBA recordings, adding richness and fullness to every iconic song.
Carlene Graham – Backing Vocals
Carlene Graham rounds out the vocal trio with a soulful tone and seasoned delivery. Her contribution on backing vocals helps craft the lush choral sound that is synonymous with ABBA’s timeless music, making her an essential part of the band's live experience.