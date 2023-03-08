Tickets for A Strange Loop will be available soon!

The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop is heading straight from Broadway to the West End for a timely and hilarious exploration of identity, race and sexuality. Speaking to the heart and soul of every artist and individual who has ever felt like they don't quite fit in, this quirky musical brims with toe-tapping beats, razor-sharp witty lyrics and an unforgettable score.

A Strange Loop is a gloriously vibrant and queer take on one man's unforgettable journey of self-discovery and self-acceptance. Don’t miss out - book tickets for A Strange Loop at London's The Barbican today!

About A Strange Loop

Meet Usher - he’s black, gay and hell-bent on breaking free from his own negative self-perception. Oh, he’s also a writer, one who is struggling to balance his day job with his dreams of penning the next groundbreaking musical - and what better to base it on than his own experiences?

However, his creative process is often the target of an unwelcome group of inner demons that plague Usher with destructive thoughts, ones that threaten to derail not only his artistic vision, but his very sanity.

His story is brought to life on stage in a riotous, straight-talking ensemble performance that will have you doubled over in stitches! This heart-wrenching yet hilarious peek into the mind of a young artist speaks to the sinister grip of self-doubt, as our titular character tries with all of his might to make sense of his own perplexing and dizzying loop.

The cast and creatives of A Strange Loop

This groundbreaking theatrical experience is directed by the acclaimed Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill) and boasts 11 Tony Award nominations, with wins for Best Musical and Best Book. The Broadway production featured Jaquel Spivey as Usher.

