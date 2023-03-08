Menu
    A Strange Loop Tickets at the Barbican, London

    A Strange Loop

    Meet Usher, a black queer writer, writing a musical about a black queer writer!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+.
    Running time
    1 hour 40 minutes with no interval
    Performance dates
    17 June - 9 September 2023
    Access
    There will be Audio described performances Tuesday 4 July at 8pm and Thursday 3 August at 2.30pm, Captioned Performances Wednesday 5 July at 8pm and Wednesday 9 August at 8pm, and Signed performances Tuesday 11 July at 8pm and Thursday 17 August at 2.30pm.

    Tags:

    Musical

