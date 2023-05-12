Interview with A Strange Loops' Director Stephen Brackett May 12, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas A Strange Loop celebrates identity, self-worth, and artistic creation in the modern age. Written by Michael R. Jackson, the show follows the journey of Usher, a black queer writer who is fighting to break into the industry as he overcomes a host of inner demons. With its blend of humour, heart, and raw honesty, A Strange Loop challenges audiences to see how we can transcend the greatest of obstacles and make our mark on the world. We caught up with Stephen Brackett, the director of A Strange Loop, (known for his work on Be More Chill and The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical) to discuss this multi-award winning musical, which is heading to the Barbican this Summer for a one-time season.

What is the best way to describe A Strange Loop to someone?

Stephen: It's a very introspective piece, a piece about identity and trying to figure out how you fit into and see yourself in the world.

The plot is about a young gay, black musical theatre writer who happens to be an usher at The Lion King and he's writing a musical while he's ushering at The Lion King. The piece travels through a day in the life of what it means to be that person.

What is wonderful about it is that it's rare that we see that perspective at the centre of plays, so it's shifting the lens through which we say who deserves to be the centre of attention for a big Broadway musical.

Shifting that lens, it opens up the audience to feel more seen on stage. It's not a gorgeous romantic couple struggling to find their way, it feels more accessible because it's a normal person. I think audiences are really excited to see it because it feels different.

The fact that the central character is black and gay is obviously really important, but is it about anybody just feeling like they don't fit in?

Stephen: The piece is really honest with its vulnerability. It's specific in the way that the character thinks and feels. It accesses universal feelings.

Everybody knows what it feels like to be stuck inside a body that you're at war with. Everybody knows what it feels like to be lonely. Everybody knows what it feels like to have a conflict with their family. These universal feelings open it for the audience that's watching.

It’s apparent that he has issues with his religion and other personal things, but it doesn’t seem to be done in a heavy way.

Stephen: It's important that people know that this is a comedy. There are dramatic parts, but the comedy is important to the telling of the piece, we don't want to lecture anybody or school them. We are more excited about showing what this character goes through.

The things that are on his mind and the things that he's battling hit on some serious subjects, but it is dealt with with a sense of humour and humanity. One of the things about Usher is that one of his defences is that whenever he hits a sense of adversity, a sharp wit comes as his first line of defence.

That's my favourite type of comedy, one that has real feelings and holds real stakes underneath it. Usher channels a lot of his feelings through humour, it mixes drama and comedy at the same time.

You’re bringing Kyle Ramar Freeman to reprise the leading role of Usher in London.

Stephen: It's always an act of finding the right actors who can speak the language that the writer writes. We're thrilled that Kyle has been such an integral part of the A Strange Loop family. He's extraordinary and I'm excited for London audiences to meet him. He brings a level of artistry to this show that is impeccable and his voice is unbelievable.

The rest of the cast is British?

Stephen: This is our first time seeing the show through the lens of a new cast. I'm so excited that we get a little barometer of how the show sits with a UK audience before we actually show it to a UK audience.

We'll get to understand the show more thoroughly. For casting, the show has been really beautiful in London. We met so many incredible actors, we could have cast the show three times over with the talent that we saw here.

I'm really thrilled about the people that we've invited into the room. This is a show that has always had its focus on making the actors be seen and celebrated on stage. I'm excited to get to do that with this UK team.

If people haven't already got tickets, why should they come and see A Strange Loop?

Stephen: If they're curious about seeing a portrait of a person that they haven't seen on stage before. If you're curious about mankind, about humanity, in laughing, but also being moved.

We want to engage with every single person who walks into that audience. It is not meant to be a niche piece of musical theatre. So, if you're interested in the form, if you're interested in the entertainment, come check us out.

