First look: A Strange Loop rehearsal images released! May 23, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride The final cast and the full creative team have today been announced for the multi-award-winning, smash-hit musical A Strange Loop alongside rehearsal images which give a first look into the Broadway transfer! Just like Usher, we can't stop thinking about them, only our thoughts haven’t taken the form of six multi-talented performers - and they're all extremely positive! Book your tickets to see A Strange Loop today!

The cast and creatives of A Strange Loop

The ensemble piece is led by Kyle Ramar Freeman, who will be reprising his role of Usher in his West End debut. Freeman will be joined by Sharlene Hector (Basement Jaxx) as Thought 1, Nathan Armarkwei-Laryea (Hamlet) as Thought 2, Yeukayi Ushe (The Book of Mormon) as Thought 3, Tendai Humphrey Sitima (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Thought 4, Danny Bailey (Girl From the North Country) as Thought 5 and Eddie Elliott (The Lion King) as Thought 6.

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Michael R. Jackson, and directed by Drama Desk Award winner Stephen Brackett, the musical is choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, with set designs from Arnulfo Maldonado, lighting by Jen Schriever, sound by Drew Levy, costumes by Jen Schriever and Musical Supervision from Rona Siddiqui.

What is A Strange Loop about?

Usher is an Usher, but that’s where the simplicity of his life stops. Haunted by his six intrusive thoughts that take on the form of personalities, and under scrutiny from his god-fearing parents, Usher attempts to navigate his complicated relationship with body image, identity, sexuality, and what it means to be a Black, queer writer in New York City.

Determined to fulfil his dream as a playwright, Usher; an overweight black, gay man, pens a musical about an overweight, black, gay man who attempts to write a musical about an overweight, black, gay man...and so the loop goes on.

This heart-breaking yet hysterical exploration into the mind of a struggling artist speaks to everyone who has ever fallen fowl to self-doubt and inner criticisms, as Usher steps out from the shadows and into the spotlight, he must go on to confront his fears, his thoughts, and his own mental health in the beautifully put together masterpiece!

Tickets for A Strange Loop are available to purchase now, from just £24!

Don’t miss your chance to see the Tony Award-winning musical on its strictly limited 12-week Broadway transfer.