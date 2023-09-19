Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    A Chorus Line Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    A Chorus Line London West End

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed
    Running time
    To be confirmed
    Performance dates
    31 July to 25 August 2024.
    Special notice

    A Chorus Line news

    A Chorus Line is returning to London 19/9/2023, 4.27pm
    Gossip: Kerry Katona's casting as Marilyn divides the public 31/7/2013, 12am
    A Chorus Line at the London Palladium closes early 24/6/2013, 12am
    Gossip: Harry Hill musical I Can't Sing! to open next year 22/5/2013, 12am

    Tags:

    Musical

    We use cookies