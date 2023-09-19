A Chorus Line London tickets are coming soon!

Nicholas Dante and James Kirkwood Jr.’s A Chorus Line premiered in 1975 on Broadway, paying tribute to the talented performers backstage who step up to audition for their dreams.

A Chorus Line explores one day in the lives of seventeen hopeful dancers, all desperately wanting a spot in the chorus line of a Broadway musical - and we, the audience, are able to get a front-row seat on all the action. This show-stopping musical has received critical and audience acclaim since its debut, and the result is a celebration of the American Musical itself.

What exactly is A Chorus Line about?

A Chorus Line takes the audience behind the scenes of a Broadway audition. It follows the journey of a group of aspiring dancers who are auditioning for roles in a chorus line of a new musical. The show is structured as an audition process, with the dancers sharing their personal stories, hopes, dreams, and vulnerabilities with the director and choreographer.

Throughout the musical, the characters reveal their backgrounds, experiences, and the reasons why they have chosen a life in the theatre. The audience gets to know each character intimately, from the confident and sassy Sheila to the shy and introspective Paul. The central character, Cassie, is a former Broadway star who has returned to audition for a chorus role, highlighting the sacrifices and challenges faced by artists in the industry.

As the audition progresses, the director and choreographer make their selections, and the cast is gradually narrowed down.

Who are the cast and creatives of A Chorus Line?

Adam Cooper will reprise his role as Zach, and Carly Mercedes Dyer will return as Cassie. Additional casting details will be revealed later.

Adam Cooper is most known for originating the Swan/Stranger character in Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake and for his appearance in the 2000 film adaptation of Billy Elliot. His recent work includes Singin' in the Rain and The Red Shoes.

Carly Mercedes Dyer is currently starring as Faye Treadwell in the UK and Ireland tour of The Drifters Girl, her previous credits include Anything Goes at The Barbican, where she received an Olivier Award nomination. She has also performed in The Color Purple and* West Side Story* productions for Curve.

A Chorus Line was originally conceived, directed, and choreographed by Michael Bennett, with a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, and lyrics by Edward Kleban. Bob Avian co-choreographed the show.

The production will feature set design by Grace Smart (known for Hamlet at The Globe), costume design by Edd Lindley (noted for Billy Elliot the Musical at Curve), lighting design by Howard Hudson (known for & Juliet on Broadway, West End, and Australia), and sound design by Tom Marshall (noted for Grease at the Dominion Theatre). The show's orchestra will receive support from the music licensing company, PPL.

A Chorus Line tickets are dancing over to the West End!

A Chorus Line London tickets are coming soon.