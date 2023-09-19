A Chorus Line is returning to London Sep 19, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas The classic musical A Chorus Line will be toe-tapping its away across the UK when it goes on tour in 2024. The sensational production returns to the stage at Curve from June 28th to July 13th, and then for a sizzling summer run at Sadler's Wells from July 31st to August 25th. Stay tuned, as tickets are coming soon…the dance floor awaits!

What is A Chorus Line about?

Set against the vibrant backdrop of New York City in 1975, the spotlight shines on a vacant Broadway stage where the fate of seventeen hopeful performers hangs in the balance. They are undergoing a rigorous final audition for a groundbreaking new Broadway musical, where only eight will secure a spot.

A Chorus Line stands as a remarkable musical creation that forever transformed the Broadway landscape. Its visionary creator, Michael Bennett, drew inspiration from candid accounts shared during late-night recording sessions with dancers.

Who are the cast and creatives of A Chorus Line?

Adam Cooper will reprise his role as Zach, and Carly Mercedes Dyer will return as Cassie in. Additional casting details will be revealed later.

Adam Cooper is most known for originating the Swan/Stranger character in Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake and for his appearance in the 2000 film adaptation of Billy Elliot. His recent work includes Singin' in the Rain and The Red Shoes.

Carly Mercedes Dyer is currently starring as Faye Treadwell in the UK and Ireland tour of The Drifters Girl, her previous credits include Anything Goes at The Barbican, where she received an Olivier Award nomination. She has also performed in The Color Purple and West Side Story productions for Curve.

A Chorus Line was originally conceived, directed, and choreographed by Michael Bennett, with a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, and lyrics by Edward Kleban. Bob Avian co-choreographed the show.

The production will feature set design by Grace Smart (known for Hamlet at The Globe), costume design by Edd Lindley (noted for Billy Elliot the Musical at Curve), lighting design by Howard Hudson (known for & Juliet on Broadway, West End, and Australia), and sound design by Tom Marshall (noted for Grease at the Dominion Theatre). The show's orchestra will receive support from the music licensing company, PPL.

A Chorus Line tickets, coming soon!

This production pays tribute to the often-overlooked heroes of the theatre, shedding light on their ambition, dashed dreams, and the profound sacrifices required to pursue one's aspirations. Sign up for more updates on A Chorus Line tickets!