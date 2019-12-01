What’s opening in London Theatre this month? (December 2019) Dec 1, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali We’re approaching the end of the year but like Elsa from Frozen the cold doesn’t bother us because we’re embracing the festive side of winter. Whilst there is uncertainty over whether we’ll get fresh snow for Christmas this year, we know for sure we’re getting fresh shows to make the most wonderful time of the year that bit more magical. Whether you want to get intoxicated with Christmas spirit and take your family to see Nativity! The Musical or you’re just excited that the Sondheim Theatre (formerly Queens Theatre) is reopening, December has it all!

Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes opens 3 December at Sadler's Wells

The Red Shoes (opening 3 December)

The two-time Olivier Award-winning production was met with thunderous applause when it premiered in 2016. Matthew Bourne adapted the British classic film of the same name and is said to be a touching tribute; however, it definitely has a life of its own. Tickets for The Red Shoes couldn’t be more perfect for Christmas time but act quickly to secure yours for this highly anticipated return. The ballet based on the Hans Christian Anderson tale tells a story of obsession and possession. Victoria dreams of being the world’s greatest dancer, but her ambition and passion sees her torn between the two men who inspire her.

Girl From The North Country (opening 10 December)

This Olivier Award-winning playwright Conor McPherson’s incredible work featuring Bob Dylan’s music was premiered at London’s Old Vic Theatre and met with high acclaim. The musical had a West End transfer shortly afterwards and this revival coming to the Gielgud Theatre could not be more anticipated. The story is set in Dylan’s hometown of Duluth, Minnesota at the time of the great depression. It follows Nick and the Laine family who open up their home in order to keep the roof over their heads. Everything is pretty dire straits, but Nick thinks he just might know how to solve all their problems. Don’t miss out on your chance to get your hands on the highly sought-after tickets for Girl From The North Country.

Magic Goes Wrong (opening 14 December)

From the theatre company that has seen the West End laughing for the better half of this decade, Mischief Theatre has written their next goes wrong show (well known for The Play That Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong) in association with famous magic duo Penn and Teller. This show is bound to be magical but with all the usual mayhem and mishaps that the “Goes Wrong” series are known for. If you want a new show that guarantees you a night of fun and laughter, then you’ll want to get tickets for Magic Goes Wrong!

Les Miserables (opening 18 December)

Earlier this year, the production of Les Miserables that has been home at the Sondheim Theatre (formerly the Queens Theatre) for 30 years, jumped ship to the Gielgud Theatre for a special concert edition whilst the theatre underwent renovation. Whilst the All Staged Concert has wowed the West End, the excitement that this beloved musical is reopening has made Christmas this year seem that bit more special. The legendary production that has touched the hearts of many over the years is back to move audiences once more with its tale of love, revolution, justice, injustice and redemption. Les Miserables tickets are a must but if you want to see it on this side of the New Year, then be sure to secure your tickets whilst you can!

Fame (opening 21 December)

The 30th-anniversary production of Fame the musical is transferring to the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre following a UK tour that finished up at the West End’s Peacock Theatre. After the critically acclaimed run and due to the sell-out demand, the musical will return to London at the all-new Off-West End theatre. Based on the 1980 film of the same name, the musical follows the story of students at New York’s School for the Performing Arts where they learn lessons of love, loss, success and failure, on top of their scheduled curriculum. Secure your tickets for Fame the musical now for all the feel-good vibes this December.

Also opening in December 2019…

I Wanna Be Yours opens at Bush Theatre on 4 December 2019.

The Snow Queen opens at Park Theatre on 4 December 2019.

A Kind of People opens at The Royal Court Theatre on 5 December 2019.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream opens at the Criterion Theatre on 6 December 2019.

Goldilocks and the Three Bears opens at The London Palladium on 7 December 2019.

One Under opens at the Arcola Theatre on 10 December 2019.

Nativity! The Musical opens at Eventim Apollo on 11 December 2019.

Martha, Josie and the Chinese Elvis opens at Park Theatre on 13 December 2019.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong opens at the Alexandra Palace on 13 December 2019.

Billionaire Boy opens at Bloomsbury Theatre on 14 December 2019.

Circus 1903 opens at Royal Festival Hall on 19 December 2019.

