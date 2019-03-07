Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes returns to Sadler's Wells for Christmas 2019 Mar 7, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali (Updated on Mar 11, 2019) This Christmas, Matthew Bourne’s Olivier Award-winning production, The Red Shoes, is set to make a return, and truly make the holidays the most wonderful time of the year.

Ashley Shaw who starred in the 2016 world premiere of Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes at Sadler's Wells.

The acclaimed production premiered at London’s Sadler’s Wells in 2016 and is an adaptation of the 1948 British film directed and produced by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger. The film, in turn, is based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen and follows the story of a ballerina, Victoria Page, who joins an established ballet company. However, she ends up torn between the pursuit of her career at the company and the man she loves.

The Red Shoes, widely acclaimed, will be returning to Sadler’s Wells this Christmas time with the run beginning 3 December 2019 and ending 19 January 2020. Tickets will be available to the general public from 18 March.

The adaptation was both directed and choreographed by Bourne and set to the music of Bernard Herrman. In 2017, the production won Best Choreographer and Best Entertainment at the Olivier Awards.

The production will be accompanied by New Adventure Orchestra; its orchestrations by Terry Davies. It will also showcase cinematic designs by Lez Brotherson, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis, and projections by Duncan McLean.

Tickets for the production of The Red Shoes at Sadler’s Wells proved very popular in the past and are likely be just as popular this time around. Be sure not to miss out and secure the best available seats today. Starting 18 March, you can book your tickets for The Red Shoes at Sadler’s Wells.