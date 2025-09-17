Clarkston London tickets

Joe Locke (Heartstopper, Agatha All Along) makes his West End debut in this powerful contemporary play about identity, acceptance, and the transformative power of friendship. Written by multi award-winning writer, Samuel D. Hunter, book your official tickets to Clarkston today!

About Clarkston

“You have this idea in your head of the person you could be.”

In the heart of small-town America, two lost souls collide on the night shift at Costco. Jake is chasing a dream of reinvention, heading West like the last of the American pioneers. Chris is stuck in survival mode, hiding in plain sight. But when their lives intertwine, something begins to shift.

As their unexpected friendship grows, so does their hunger for something more; freedom, belonging, and the courage to redefine themselves. Inspired by the spirit of Lewis and Clark, Clarkston is a deeply human story about breaking free from the past, embracing connection, and daring to explore a new emotional frontier.

Facts and critical acclaim

Joe Locke won the inaugural Children's and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Performance for his breakout role in Heartstopper.

Samuel D. Hunter’s 2013 play, The Whale, won the Drama Desk Award and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play. In 2022 it was adapted into the Oscar winning film of the same name.

Director Jack F. Serio is the recipient of a Drama Desk Award and an Obie Award. He directed the critically acclaimed Uncle Vanya, starring Andrew Scott, which was hailed as “revelatory” by The Wall Street Journal, and “stunning” by The New York Times.

Clarkston cast

Joe Locke

Ruaridh Mollica

Sophie Melville

Clarkston creatives