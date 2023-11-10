Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

    What's on at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

    Sam Wanamaker Playhouse Seating Plan

    Getting the best seats at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 20th July 2023

    We use cookies