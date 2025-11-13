A Midsummer Night’s Dream London tickets

Experience the magic of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream like never before - performed for the first time in the intimate indoor setting of the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse. Book your official tickets today!

About A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Escape into the enchanted forest of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, where love, magic, and mischief collide in the woods beyond the reach of tyrannical law. Four young lovers flee the rigid constraints of their society, only to stumble into a wild and unpredictable world where the rules of reality no longer apply.

Deep in the woods, the Fairy King and Queen - Oberon and Titania - wage a bitter battle over a stolen child, throwing the natural world into disarray. Their conflict unleashes a wave of magical confusion, intensified by the meddling of the mischievous sprite Puck. As night falls and snow inexplicably dusts the summer forest, love twists into chaos and dreams blur with nightmares. Will anyone emerge unscathed from this spellbound realm?

It’s worth the applause!

Headlong’s 2022 production, Henry V, was labelled ‘extraordinary’ by The Observer

Headlong have been described as ‘hugely influential’ by Time Out

A Midsummer Night’s Dream creatives

Writer - William Shakespeare

Director - Holly Race Roughan

Co-Director - Naeem Hayat

Designer - Max Johns

- Max Johns Movement Director - Malik Nahad Sharpe

A Midsummer Night’s Dream cast

A Midsummer Night’s Dream casting to be announced.