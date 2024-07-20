Rough Magic at Shakespeare’s Globe

‘Witches’ spells, ghosts galore, Feisty fairies, monsters and more!’

From Shakespeare’s Globe and Splendid Productions comes the all new, family-friendly show, Rough Magic! This summer, step into the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse as it transforms into a magnificent land filled with some of Shakespeare’s most memorable and magical characters! Join the wonderfully wayward Weird Sisters of Shakespeare's Macbeth as they cook up a supernaturally silly adventure and indulge in this spectacularly spooky summer treat for all the family!

Please Bear in Mind

This production is recommended for ages 5+.

Creatives

Written by – Kerry Frampton and Ben Hales

Director - Lucy Cuthbertson

Co-director - Kerry Frampton

Composer – Ben Hales