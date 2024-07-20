Menu
    Rough Magic Tickets at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, London

    Rough Magic

    A supernatural summer adventure from the wonderful Weird sisters of Shakespeare's Macbeth

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 5+.
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    20 July 2024 - 24 August 2024
    Access
    Audio Described performance Wednesday 7th August at 1:30PM. Relaxed Performances Friday 9th August at 3PM and Wednesday 21st August at 1:30PM. Captioned Performance Saturday 10th August at 3PM. Signed Performance Thursday 15th August 1:30PM

    Next Available Performances of Rough Magic

    July 2024 August 2024

