War Horse Wimbledon tickets

Following a sold-out 2024 run, the critically acclaimed National Theatre production gallops into the New Wimbledon Theatre for two weeks this summer. Book your official tickets today!

About War Horse

War Horse is a powerful stage adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s novel, following the moving story of a boy and his horse during the First World War.

When Albert's horse, Joey, is sold to the army and sent to the front lines in France, the young farm boy sets out on a dangerous journey to bring him home.

With evocative music and groundbreaking puppetry by the Handspring Puppet Company, this visually stunning production brings the emotional and physical impact of war to life.

It’s worth the applause

It’s no one trick pony! The beloved show has won five Tonys, two Olivier Awards, four Critics Circle Theatre Award and an Evening Standard Award!

Saturday Night Live played homage to the shows innovative use of puppetry in one of their popular sketches

Michael Morpurgo's War Horse has sold over 35 million copies worldwide, and has been translated into 37 different languages

Please bear in mind

This production takes place at New Theatre Wimbledon.