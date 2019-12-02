Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    War Horse Tickets at the New Wimbledon Theatre, London

    War Horse

    The Olivier Award-winning play returns!

    507 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 10+.
    Running time
    2hr 40mins
    Performance dates
    5 - 16 August 2025
    Content
    Recommended for ages 10 and above.
    Special notice

    Please note: Any War Horse ticket holders in Row AA in the Stalls will be asked to vacate their seats during the interval so that the set can be altered.

    War Horse Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (507 customer reviews)

    MRS WISEMAN

    2 December 19

    Fantastic performance. So important to make sure that we never forget the horrors of war and how it affects people in many different ways. The War Horse production brings this to our attention spectacularly. Sorry we saw it on its last day. Is it coming back to London? I would love to see it again.

    Liev Silva

    30 November 19

    I thought it a good performance and good value for money. Seating was quite good and staff helpful and efficient.

    Offer War Horse Ticket Offer Details

    Valid all performances 5 - 16 August 2025 Excluding Saturday matinees. Book by 8 July 2025

    Next Available Performances of War Horse

    TODAY is 20th June 2025

    August 2025

    War Horse news

    London Theatre Review: War Horse at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre 15/11/2019, 5pm
    What’s opening in London Theatre this month? (October 2019) 1/10/2019, 8.45am
    War Horse valiantly returns to the London theatre stage this autumn at the newly built Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre 24/1/2019, 3.57pm
    VIDEO: War Horse To Close March 2016, Don't Miss It! 26/10/2015, 11.36am

    Tags:

    Play - DramaFamily Friendly TicketsKids' Theatre Show TicketsLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre The Big Summer Theatre Event

    We use cookies