Sunny Afternoon London tickets

The Olivier Award-winning musical returns to London for a strictly limited time! The “indisputably terrific” (The Times) tale of The Kinks wowed the West End for two years. Find out why, book your official Sunny Afternoon tickets today!

About Sunny Afternoon

Charting the euphoric highs and agonizing lows of The Kinks, Sunny Afternoon celebrates the raw energy, passion, and timeless sound of one of Britain’s most iconic bands.

Told through their incredible back catalogue of chart-toppers, including You Really Got Me, Lola, and All Day and All of the Night, Sunny Afternoon is an exhilarating celebration of music, life, and the band that changed it all.

It’s worth the applause!

The production is held at the Alexandra Palace Theatre, the same neighbourhood where the Davies brothers grew up!

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “A belter! Funny, stylish. It has everything The Kinks had” - Daily Mail

⭐⭐⭐⭐ “A blazing triumph! I swear you’ll get goosebumps” - Telegraph

⭐⭐⭐⭐ “This is a great, very British musical about a great, very British band” - The Times

Sunny Afternoon creatives