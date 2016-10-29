Menu
    Sunny Afternoon Tickets at the Alexandra Palace Theatre, London

    Sunny Afternoon

    The Olivier Award-winning musical returns!

    Important information

    Running time
    2 hours 40 minutes
    Performance dates
    15 - 31 January 2026

    Sunny Afternoon Customer Reviews

    Margaret Cammish

    29 October 16

    Absolutely brilliant!! Fantastic casting too - the band even sounding and resembling their respective characters (I have seen The Kinks live) - thoroughly enjoyed the evening!

    David Gardner

    29 October 16

    bit too loud, first half was rather slow, second half was much better, 18pounds for four ice creams daylight ROBBERY.

